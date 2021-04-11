Breaking News

Duke of Edinburgh’s death has left a ‘huge void’ for the Queen, says Prince Andrew

The death of Prince Philip has left a "huge void in her life", the Queen has told family, according to her son. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The Queen has told family that the death of Prince Philip has left "a huge void in her life", her son Prince Andrew has said.

Speaking to reporters following a small church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, the Duke of York said: "The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person.

"She described his passing as a miracle and she's contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it.

"She described it as having left a huge void in her life but we, the family, the ones that are close, are rallying round to make sure that we are there to support her."

Prince Andrew was speaking during an interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. Picture: PA

The Earl and Countess of Wessex also spoke about how the Queen was reacting to the death, putting "others before herself". Picture: PA

Prince Andrew described his father the Duke of Edinburgh as a "grandfather of the nation". Picture: PA

The Queen is "thinking of others before herself", the Countess of Wessex said as she left the church service.

The Earl of Wessex added: "As always. But bearing up, and again it's just that wave of affection for [the Duke of Edinburgh] and just those lovely stories.

"They just mean so much and the tributes have been just fantastic. That's really, really important and we really do appreciate it."

Prince Andrew described the death of his father as "a terrible loss", adding "we've lost almost the grandfather of the nation".

"I loved him as a father. He was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it.

"That's the great thing that I always think about, that he was always somebody you could go to and he would always listen so it's a great loss.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward continued: "It's been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this it's still a dreadful shock.

"And we're still trying to come to terms with that. And it's very, very sad.

"But I have to say that the extraordinary tribute and the memories that everybody has had and been willing to share has been so fantastic.

"And it just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people."