Prince Charles says he misses 'dear Papa' in first speech since Prince Philip's death

By Kate Buck

The Prince of Wales has said he "enormously" misses his "dear Papa" in his first public words since the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

Speaking from his Gloucestershire home of Highgrove on behalf of the royal family, Charles said: "I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth."

He added: "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," and said he would be "deeply touched" by the people around the world sharing "our loss and our sorrow".

The prince said: "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.

"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his father the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: PA

His words came just an hour after Buckingham Palace confirmed funeral details for Prince Philip, which have had to be parred down due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be held on Saturday 17 April and will be televised, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It will not be a State Funeral, and a national minute silence will be held at 3pm at the start of the service.

On the morning of the funeral, it will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance of the castle to St George's Chapel.

There will be no lying in state for Philip in keeping with his wishes.

Philip's coffin will be draped with his personal standard, and decorated with a wreath of flowers and his Naval cap and sword.

The duke's coffin will be transported from the castle to the chapel in a specially modified Land Rover he helped to design, and followed by the Prince of Wales and senior royals on foot, a senior Palace official said.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh have been told to stay away from Windsor Castle and other palaces during his funeral.

Both the royal family and the Government urged people to keep their distance during the televised farewell to Philip from within the grounds of the castle on April 17.

Guidance from the Cabinet Office issued on Saturday said it is up to the organisers of sporting events if they wish to continue fixtures as planned.

They were told they may wish to consider black armbands for players and observing a silence before matches, following the duke's death at the age of 99 on Friday.

Businesses were told they are not expected to close during the period of national mourning lasting until the day after the Philip's funeral.

But the document, titled "Guidance for the Period of National Mourning", did advise firms they may wish to make arrangements for observing the minute-long silence starting at 3pm on April 17.

Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99. Picture: PA

A Palace spokesman said: "While there is sadness that the public will not be able to physically be part of events to commemorate the life of the duke, the royal family asks that anyone wishing to express their condolences do so in the safest way possible and not by visiting Windsor or any other royal palaces to pay their respects.

"The family's wish is very much that people continue to follow the guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.

"His Royal Highness's funeral will be broadcast to enable as many people as possible to be part of the occasion, to mourn with us and celebrate a truly extraordinary life."

