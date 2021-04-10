Countess of Wessex praises 'amazing' Queen as she leaves Windsor Castle

10 April 2021, 14:06 | Updated: 10 April 2021, 14:07

The Countess of Wessex said the Queen had been "amazing"
The Countess of Wessex said the Queen had been "amazing". Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Countess of Wessex paid an emotional tribute to the Queen as she left Windsor Castle today, telling a crowd she has been "amazing."

The Earl of Wessex left Windsor Castle with his wife Sophie after visiting his mother the Queen. Police cleared the road as their vehicle left the area as the countess waved to members of the public.

As she left Windsor Castle, the Countess of Wessex said "the Queen has been amazing".

Sophie, 56, spoke from a Land Rover driven by her husband, the Earl of Wessex.

The couple spent around an hour at the castle this morning.

Gun salutes across the UK and in Gibraltar in honour of Prince Philip ended at 12.41pm, with one round fired per minute since noon.

The final of 41 gunshots was fired at the Tower of London in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

A long queue of well-wishers wanting to leave flowers at Buckingham Palace also formed today. A line was snaking along the front of the palace gates towards Green Park, before turning to follow the edge of the Victoria Memorial.

The public are being allowed to approach the palace gates one by one to lay their tributes, in an effort to reduce the size of the crowd amid coronavirus restrictions.

People are being advised to stay away from royal palaces due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted online: "The Govt & Royal Family are asking for floral tributes not be laid at Royal Residences.

"Members of the public may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice, or one of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Patronages in his memory instead."

