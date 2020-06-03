Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

3 June 2020, 16:42

Boris Johnson is leading today's Covid-19 update
Boris Johnson is leading today's Covid-19 update. Picture: PA

Watch the government's daily coronavirus public briefing led by Boris Johnson - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as Priti Patel said overseas travellers entering the UK could increase the spread of Covid-19 as she outlined time-limited quarantine measures for England.

Elsewhere, Sir Keir Starmer told Boris Johnson to "get a grip on coronavirus" or risk having a second wave in the UK.

A new study also found that a strict, shorter lockdown would be better for the economy than a longer lasting 'moderate' one.

Follow our live updates here...

