The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final match in London on Sunday

27 July 2022, 14:25

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final in London
The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final in London. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

England's Lionesses got through to their first major final since 2009 after the Euro 2022 hosts powered past Sweden with a 4-0 victory at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following a shaky start for the Lionesses in which Sweden's Stina Blackstenius hit the bar, Beth Mead, already leading the race for the Golden Boot, put Sarina Wiegman's side ahead with a 34th-minute strike that took her to six goals for the tournament.

Mead then turned provider in the opening moments of the second half, delivering a corner that was headed in by Lucy Bronze, before substitute Alessia Russo notched her fourth goal of these finals with a delightful back-heeled effort in the 68th minute.

Fran Kirby added the fourth with a chip eight minutes later and it could have been even more for England, with Lauren Hemp having rattled the woodwork at 2-0, as they comprehensively avoided more semi-final disappointment after exiting at this stage at their last three major tournaments.

Read more: Wills and Kate to roar on Lionesses as thousands to pack Trafalgar Square for Euro final

England got through to their first major final since 2009
England got through to their first major final since 2009. Picture: Alamy

They can now look forward to a showdown on Sunday with either Germany or France at a sold-out Wembley, where victory will secure them the first major trophy in their history.

It will be a third appearance in the competition's final after the runners-up finishes of 13 years ago - when they suffered a 6-2 loss to Germany - and at the inaugural Euros in 1984, which saw them beaten on penalties by Sweden.

Triumphing on Sunday would also mean back-to-back Euros successes for boss Wiegman, who, after overseeing her native Netherlands winning the 2017 edition on home soil and then reaching the 2019 Word Cup final, has had an England tenure that remains unbeaten after 19 matches, with 17 wins, 104 goals scored and only four conceded.

Read more: England's lionesses head to Wembley after crushing Sweden 4-0 in Euro 2022 semi final

Here are the best places to catch the action on Sunday:

Trafalgar Square

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-final match fanzone in Trafalgar Square
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-final match fanzone in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced that up to 7,000 football fans will be able to watch a screening of the tournament’s historic final at Trafalgar Square on Sunday.

Supporters who will be able to watch the match for free on a first-come-first-served basis.

The site will open to the public at 11am and the screening will be standing only.

Attendees can a picnic blanket to sit on but no camping chairs are allowed.

People considering attending the screening are asked to register their interest by visiting www.london.gov.uk/womenseuro2022 by 5pm on Friday 29 July.

Ecclestone Yards

Up to 100 deck chairs have been placed in front of a huge screen in the beautiful Eccleston Yards courtyard ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final.

Fans can enjoy alcoholic beverages and snacks from local food vendors whilst they support the Lionesses.

Boxpark- Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley

Fans at BOXPARK in Croydon
Fans at BOXPARK in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

All three locations across London will be showing the game on Sunday.

The venues are renowned with football fans providing a lively buzz during each game.

The venues will provide a pre match build up with live music, special guests, over 20 different food vendors and live entertainment.

Showcase Cinemas - Across the UK

Catch the England Women's Euro 2022 games live and for free on the huge cinema screens across the UK.

Fans have to pre-book a space at their local Showcase cinema.

Elsewhere

Celebrate UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 with official Fan Parties in major cities across the UK including at Manchester, Sheffield and Southampton.

The Fan Parties offers a packed programme of activities, including football games, face painting and matchday screenings on giant screens, food, drink and live music.

Check out local UEFA events and screenings in your area here.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protesters disrupted a drag queen reading time in Reading

Police escort drag queen to safety after ‘anti-woke’ protesters storm children’s story hour
A wildfire in Surrey has now been burning for four days

Surrey wildfire enters fourth day with 120 acres of nature reserve already burnt

Liz Truss has outlined plans to crack down on violence against women and girls

Truss vows to outlaw catcalling and wolf-whistling as part of crackdown on misogyny

England's Lionesses roared to a 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden

Wills and Kate to roar on Lionesses as thousands to pack Trafalgar Square for Euro final

Migrant women deserve protection from violence says Scotland's equalities minister.

UK government pushed to protect migrant women from male violence

The sisters' bodies were found in a flat in Sydney

Police release pictures of Saudi sisters as they probe mystery deaths in Sydney apartment

McDonald's has increased some of its prices, including for its much-loved cheeseburger

'I'm not lovin' it': McDonald's cheeseburger increases in price for first time in 14 years

Greater Manchester Police officers are being told to shave off designer stubble and polish their boots in a new dress code.

Cops told to shave off designer stubble and polish boots in dress code crackdown

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Exclusive
'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

A female hiker has died after falling nearly 100ft in the Dolomites

Female hiker falls 100ft to her death while walking with her husband in the Dolomites

The first medical guidelines for transgender patients have been issued

Trans men to get doctors help 'chestfeeding' their babies under new NHS guidelines

Jack Fenton (right), 22, died in the horror helicopter accident on Monday in Athens.

Sister of Brit killed by helicopter blade denies 'rubbish' claims he ignored safety rules

Mohamed Adel (left) faces execution for killing university of Mansoura student Naira Ashraf, whose family are pictured.

Killer 'to be hanged on live TV' in Egypt after stabbing classmate who rejected him

Exclusive
Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday.

RMT boss accused of blocking 8% deal says it ‘doesn’t come close’ as strikes cripple UK

Boris Johnson is believed to be holding a party at Daylesford House

Boris and Carrie 'planning to hold wedding do at billionaire Tory donor's home'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man dressed in a national costume runs with his Alabay shepherd dog during Dog Day celebrations in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, last year

Turkmenistan restricts export of local Alabay dog breed

Shakira

Shakira faces tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors’ offer
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

US basketball star Brittney Griner tells Russian drug trial about interrogation
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Russia cuts gas through major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity
A 170 carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola

A member of the group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic Team at the Olympic Village on the balcony of the building where the commandos held members of the Israeli team hostage in Munich on September 5 1972

Germany to offer further compensation over 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Falling boulders

Deadly quake rattles northern Philippines

The Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separating from the orbiting station combination

Chinese spacecraft returns amid booster rocket concerns

Grain fields backdropped by a power plant in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

Risks and mined waters slow rush to extract grain from Ukraine
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gestures during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing

China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London