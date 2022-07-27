The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final match in London on Sunday

By Megan Hinton

England's Lionesses got through to their first major final since 2009 after the Euro 2022 hosts powered past Sweden with a 4-0 victory at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

Following a shaky start for the Lionesses in which Sweden's Stina Blackstenius hit the bar, Beth Mead, already leading the race for the Golden Boot, put Sarina Wiegman's side ahead with a 34th-minute strike that took her to six goals for the tournament.

Mead then turned provider in the opening moments of the second half, delivering a corner that was headed in by Lucy Bronze, before substitute Alessia Russo notched her fourth goal of these finals with a delightful back-heeled effort in the 68th minute.

Fran Kirby added the fourth with a chip eight minutes later and it could have been even more for England, with Lauren Hemp having rattled the woodwork at 2-0, as they comprehensively avoided more semi-final disappointment after exiting at this stage at their last three major tournaments.

England got through to their first major final since 2009. Picture: Alamy

They can now look forward to a showdown on Sunday with either Germany or France at a sold-out Wembley, where victory will secure them the first major trophy in their history.

It will be a third appearance in the competition's final after the runners-up finishes of 13 years ago - when they suffered a 6-2 loss to Germany - and at the inaugural Euros in 1984, which saw them beaten on penalties by Sweden.

Triumphing on Sunday would also mean back-to-back Euros successes for boss Wiegman, who, after overseeing her native Netherlands winning the 2017 edition on home soil and then reaching the 2019 Word Cup final, has had an England tenure that remains unbeaten after 19 matches, with 17 wins, 104 goals scored and only four conceded.

Here are the best places to catch the action on Sunday:

Trafalgar Square

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-final match fanzone in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced that up to 7,000 football fans will be able to watch a screening of the tournament’s historic final at Trafalgar Square on Sunday.

Supporters who will be able to watch the match for free on a first-come-first-served basis.

The site will open to the public at 11am and the screening will be standing only.

Attendees can a picnic blanket to sit on but no camping chairs are allowed.

People considering attending the screening are asked to register their interest by visiting www.london.gov.uk/womenseuro2022 by 5pm on Friday 29 July.

Ecclestone Yards

Up to 100 deck chairs have been placed in front of a huge screen in the beautiful Eccleston Yards courtyard ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final.

Fans can enjoy alcoholic beverages and snacks from local food vendors whilst they support the Lionesses.

Boxpark- Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley

Fans at BOXPARK in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

All three locations across London will be showing the game on Sunday.

The venues are renowned with football fans providing a lively buzz during each game.

The venues will provide a pre match build up with live music, special guests, over 20 different food vendors and live entertainment.

Showcase Cinemas - Across the UK

Catch the England Women's Euro 2022 games live and for free on the huge cinema screens across the UK.

Fans have to pre-book a space at their local Showcase cinema.

Elsewhere

Celebrate UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 with official Fan Parties in major cities across the UK including at Manchester, Sheffield and Southampton.

The Fan Parties offers a packed programme of activities, including football games, face painting and matchday screenings on giant screens, food, drink and live music.

Check out local UEFA events and screenings in your area here.