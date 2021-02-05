Who pays for hotel quarantine? How much will it cost?

Hotel quarantine will be introduced to the UK from 15 February. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

New travel rules for red list countries will start on February 15 which includes a 10-day isolation in a quarantine hotel. Here’s how you will need to pay for it and the cost.

A quarantine hotel policy for travel from 33 countries has officially been introduced by the government and will begin on 15 February.

The strict rules have been put in place to prevent further spread of coronavirus and the new Covid strains coming in from abroad - in particular those on the red list.

All travellers coming into the UK from one of the countries on the quarantine list will be taken directly from the plane to a nearby hotel where they will need to isolate for 10 days, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

What are quarantine hotels exactly and how will they work?

So who pays for the hotel quarantine? And how much will it cost? Here’s a look inside the travel ban finances:

UK arrivals from the 33 red list countries will be taken straight to a quarantine hotel. Picture: PA

Who pays for the 10-day hotel quarantine?

If you’ve decided to travel at this time, in particular to one of the countries on the government’s red list, you will be required to pay the hotel quarantine fee.

Thousands of hotel rooms are being blocked out by the government despite no hotels formerly signing up to be quarantine facilities yet.

How much will a quarantine hotel stay cost?

No specifics on where and prices have been officially confirmed however, it is expected to be around £800 per person for the 10 days required.

This will include the guest's three meals per day along with tea, coffee, fruit and water.

Coronavirus tests will also be offered throughout the stay but it’s not sure how many will be required.

Hotel quarantine: Travellers will be required to pay for the 10-day isolation period. Picture: PA

What are the 33 hotel quarantine countries?

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

French Guiana

Guyana

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores)

Rwanda

Seychelles

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe