Who pays for hotel quarantine? How much will it cost?
5 February 2021, 12:29
New travel rules for red list countries will start on February 15 which includes a 10-day isolation in a quarantine hotel. Here’s how you will need to pay for it and the cost.
A quarantine hotel policy for travel from 33 countries has officially been introduced by the government and will begin on 15 February.
The strict rules have been put in place to prevent further spread of coronavirus and the new Covid strains coming in from abroad - in particular those on the red list.
All travellers coming into the UK from one of the countries on the quarantine list will be taken directly from the plane to a nearby hotel where they will need to isolate for 10 days, Boris Johnson has confirmed.
What are quarantine hotels exactly and how will they work?
So who pays for the hotel quarantine? And how much will it cost? Here’s a look inside the travel ban finances:
Who pays for the 10-day hotel quarantine?
If you’ve decided to travel at this time, in particular to one of the countries on the government’s red list, you will be required to pay the hotel quarantine fee.
Thousands of hotel rooms are being blocked out by the government despite no hotels formerly signing up to be quarantine facilities yet.
How much will a quarantine hotel stay cost?
No specifics on where and prices have been officially confirmed however, it is expected to be around £800 per person for the 10 days required.
This will include the guest's three meals per day along with tea, coffee, fruit and water.
Coronavirus tests will also be offered throughout the stay but it’s not sure how many will be required.
What are the 33 hotel quarantine countries?
Angola
Argentina
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Democratic Republic of Congo
Ecuador
Eswatini
French Guiana
Guyana
Lesotho
Malawi
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores)
Rwanda
Seychelles
South Africa
Suriname
Tanzania
United Arab Emirates
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe