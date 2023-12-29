William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

William and Kate have shared fresh pictures of their children in a video rounding up the year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the royal video montage via their official Twitter account with the caption: "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year."

Images show intimate scenes with the family, as well as charity events and meeting well-wishers.

One photo shows George, Charlotte and Louis posting letters during Kate's carol concert, as well as their Christmas card shoot.

The video also includes a subtle but poignant tribute to the Queen, with the children sitting on a bench put up in Windsor to commemorate the late monarch's 90th birthday in 2016.

The photo was taken by a family friend, the photographer Millie Pilkington, earlier this year.

Kate is also seen with Capital presenter Roman Kemp, as they teamed up for a short film about mental wellbeing earlier this year.

Other photos shared in the video montage include scenes from the Coronation, as well as images of Kate at the Irish Guards' St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.

William with George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Twitter

She said at the time: "'I really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honour to be your Colonel.

"I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."

Kate with the children. Picture: Twitter

She is also seen in other photos enjoying some beekeeping to mark World Bee Day, as well as playing the piano at the start of the Eurovision Song Contest.

William and Kate show off their light-hearted side with a spin contest at a fitness class in Wales.

Kate even asked if she could "make it harder", to onlookers' delight.