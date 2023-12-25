William and Kate wish Brits a Merry Christmas with new photo of smiling Louis, Charlotte, and George

The Royal children are seen smiling in a new snap shared by William and Kate. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince and Princess of Wales have wished the world a Merry Christmas with a new photo of their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate and Prince William posted the black-and-white photo shortly after 9am this morning.

The caption reads: "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C."

The royal trio are sat on a bench, with George and Charlotte wearing big smiles as they stare into the camera.

Prince Louis, on the end next to his big sister, looks on into the distance with a cheeky smile.

The picture was taken by photographer Josh Shinner.

The new photo was released after Princess Kate's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, The Wales family will join King Charles and Queen Camilla to celebrate Christmas Day at Sandringham once again.

King Charles III Delivers His Christmas Address. Picture: Getty

Charles will give his second King's Speech at 3pm, focusing on the environment.