Woman, 33, arrested after EuroMillions winner Jane Park's ex shot dead celebrating New Year at local pub

Webley had dated Lotto winner Jane Park. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested after EuroMillions winner Jane Park's ex was killed on New Year's Eve.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police investigating the death of 38-year-old Marc Webley in Edinburgh made their third arrest on Monday.

Mr Webley was killed as he celebrated the New Year at his local pub.

Emergency services were called around 11.50pm on December 31 after a firearm was discharged in West Granton Road, police said.

He was taken to hospital along with another 39-year-old man but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Read more: EuroMillions winner Jane Park breaks silence after convicted gunman ex shot dead celebrating Hogmanay at local pub

Read more: Gunman who dated EuroMillions winner Jane Park shot dead celebrating Hogmanay at local pub

A 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were previously arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Both appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody ahead of a further court date.

Mr Webley's former partner, Jane Park, the EuroMillions winner who had only recently split from him, said she was "devastated" as she shared a photo of the pair.

Ms Park said that she had only spoken to Webley the day before he died.

"If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be ok, I would give anything to do it Marc," she wrote.

"The months we spent together you taught me some valuable things in life and I'll never ever forget you. I am absolutely devastated.

"The best bed for you is up there my handsome."