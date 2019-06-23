Woman Arrested After Fighter Jets Escort Jet2 Flight Back To Stansted

23 June 2019, 07:19 | Updated: 23 June 2019, 07:34

Jet2
Jet2. Picture: Getty

A woman has been arrested after two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort a Jet2 flight back to Stansted Airport.

A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft after the two Typhoon jets were scrambled to escort the flight back to the ground.

Jet2 said there had been an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board its flight from Stansted to Turkey on Saturday.

The two fighter jets created a sonic boom in the area as it escorted the aircraft back to Stansted, prompting a flurry of 999 calls as people feared there had been an explosion.

Bishop's Storford police tweeted: "Large number of 999 calls coming in about a loud explosion. We have liaised with Essex Police who are confirming that this is a sonic boom from a passing aircraft."

A statement from the airline said: "We are aware of an incident regarding an extremely disruptive passenger on a flight from Stansted to Dalaman earlier this evening.

"The aircraft has returned safely and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to support their investigation.

"We are working hard to ensure the remaining customers reach their destinations as soon as possible"

A spokesperson for Essex Police said officers had arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of two assaults and endangering an aircraft, adding: "she remains in custody".

