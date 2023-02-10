Ex-dominatrix convicted for feeding a beautician poisoned cheesecake in bid to steal her identity

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47 (left), reportedly took a poisoned cheesecake to the home of Olga Tsvyk (right) in Queens and tried to steal her identity. Picture: Facebook

By Caitlin Powell

A former dominatrix has been convicted after feeding her beautician a slice of poisoned cheesecake in a bid to steal her identity.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, took a cake to the woman’s home in Queens during an eyelash appointment on 28 August 2016.

She offered Olga Tsvyk, 35, a slice of the dessert who ate it before feeling sick and losing consciousness, the prosecution said.

Ms Tsyvk was discovered by a friend in a coma with pills around her body, the court heard.

After returning home, she found that her passport, work authorisation card, gold ring and other valuables were missing.

The court was told that the two women look similar, with dark hair and similar skin tones.

The court heard that Ms Nasyrova laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim's identity. Picture: Facebook

“She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim's most valuable possession, her identity,” Queens district attorney Melinda Katz said.

Ms Nasyrova was arrested after her DNA was found on the cake box.

“The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant," Ms Katz said.

Ms Tsyvk was discovered by a friend in a coma with pills around her body, the court heard. Picture: Facebook

Defence lawyer Christopher Hoyt added: “While we are disappointed with the jury's verdict, we respect it and are exploring our options going forward.”

Ms Nasyrova was found guilty of attempted murder, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

During the trial, Ruben Borukhov testified that Nasyrova had poisoned him with fish at her apartment after they met on a dating app.

Ms Nasyrova was previously accused of fatally drugging a neighbour in Russia but she denied the claim in 2017.

She told the New York Post that she had worked as a dominatrix in New York and suggested the cheesecake incident was food poisoning.