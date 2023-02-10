Two NHS nurses killed in horror car crash on holiday of a lifetime to Grand Canyon

10 February 2023, 15:16 | Updated: 10 February 2023, 15:27

Tatiana Brand, 30 and Raquel Moreira, 28, were both nurses at Southampton General Hospital
Tatiana Brand, 30 and Raquel Moreira, 28, were both nurses at Southampton General Hospital. Picture: Facebook / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Two NHS nurses have been killed in a horrific car crash during a visit to the Grand Canyon after the car they were travelling in collided with an oncoming bus.

Tatiana Brand, 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, both nurses at Southampton General Hospital, were killed instantly in the crash.

Both Portuguese, the pair travelled to the UK to work in healthcare and have been described as "kind and talented" nurses by those who knew them.

The duo had been planning their trip abroad for years and posted pictures of their holiday online just days before the horrific crash.

One video montage posted by Ms Moreira shows the nurses laughing and smiling two days before the crash as they visited Hollywood and Universal Studios.

Tatiana Brandao
Tatiana Brandao. Picture: Solent News
Raquel Moreira
Raquel Moreira. Picture: Solent News

Colleagues from Southampton General Hospital paid tribute to the nurses, saying they are "shocked and saddened" by their deaths.

Gail Byrne, chief nursing officer, said: "The entire nursing family at University Hospital Southampton [NHS Trust] has been left shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of two much-loved colleagues as they enjoyed a holiday together in America.

"Tatiana, 30, joined the Trust seven years ago and was a highly respected member of the neurology department."Raquel, 28, had worked at UHS for the past five years and was a very valued part of the stroke ACP team.

The pair were killed instantly during the crash a the grand canyon
The pair were killed instantly during the crash a the grand canyon. Picture: LBC / Alamy
University Hospital Southampton
University Hospital Southampton. Picture: Solent News

"Both had chosen to move from Portugal to join UHS and had bright careers ahead of them.

"The friends were well-known for their kindness, empathy and enthusiasm."Both were passionate about nursing and providing the very best care for our patients."Outside of work they shared a love for new experiences, adventure and living life to the fullest.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire UHS workforce in saying they will be sorely missed."We send our love and condolences to their families at this very sad time."

