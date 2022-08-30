Breaking News

Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at Creamfields festival

30 August 2022, 16:56 | Updated: 30 August 2022, 17:25

A 25-year-old woman has died after falling ill at Creamfields (stock image).
A 25-year-old woman has died after falling ill at Creamfields (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 25-year-old woman has tragically died after falling ill at Creamfields music festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Officers were called to the site in Daresbury shortly after 10pm on Friday, following reports a woman had "fallen ill".

The 25-year-old, from South Wales, was taken to Warrington District General Hospital, but sadly died in the early hours of Tuesday, Cheshire police said.

Police are investigating her death but say at this stage there are no suspicious circumstances.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Superintendent Sarah Heath, who led the policing operation for Creamfields 2022, said: “The tragic death of a young woman is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the cause of her death is underway but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances.”

Read more: Met officers confess they 'dread' policing Notting Hill Carnival as 74 cops assaulted during event

Officers made 39 arrests for numerous offences at the festival over the weekend.

In addition, 71 people were spoken to by police in relation to possession of illegal drugs and were removed from the site.

A total of 209 crimes were reported for a variety offences - the most common being drug-related, with a total of 135.

Superintendent Heath added: “This year around 69,000 people attended Creamfields 2022 between Thursday and Monday. It’s a huge undertaking and we worked with event organisers and security staff in a bid to prevent illegal drugs from getting into the site.

“There were drugs dogs at entrances and opportunities for illegal substances and weapons to be placed in surrender bins along with an extensive search process by security personnel at entrances to the site.

“A conscious effort was made to target those who were intent on supplying illegal substances at the event – which accounted for more than half of the arrests made – while we made use of other options available to us, such as community resolutions, for lower level offences.

“All of those who were arrested and are being investigated for drug offences will now have to face the consequences and pay the price for their actions.”

