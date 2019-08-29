Woman Punched In The Chest After Dropping Bag On "Extremely Violent" Man's Toe

This man is wanted in connection with an assault on a Thameslink train in Farringdon. Picture: BTP

A manhunt has been launched for a commuter who punched a woman in the chest after she dropped a bag on his toe.

The British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to the incident.

He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, with a headphones around his neck and was carrying a JD Sports duffel bag.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 12.30am on 3rd July on a Thameslink train at Farringdon station.

After the bag was dropped the man immediately extremely violent and verbally abusive before launching the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 15 of 3/07/2019.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.