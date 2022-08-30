Shocking video shows woman being punched to the ground at Notting Hill Carnival

The footage shows the woman being punched in the face before hitting the ground. Picture: Twitter @shasha__cs

By Danielle De Wolfe

A shocking video has emerged showing a woman being punched in the face as violence erupted at Notting Hill Carnival.

The video, which has now been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Twitter, shows the woman being pulled back by her hair as attendees attempt to break up the street dispute.

The man, who is yet to be identified, then approaches the woman whilst shouting and wagging his finger.

She then slaps him before he retaliates, flooring her with a punch to the face.

The man is swiftly guided away by two men.

Warning - footage below contains swearing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Wshhhh des bagarres t’as peuuur au Carnaval de Londres



(dsl pour ma voix) pic.twitter.com/v8kByrUwZw — Sha✨ (@shasha__cs) August 29, 2022

Amid the chaos, fellow festival-goers can be heard shouting “no, no, no!” as the woman is helped from the ground.

It is not clear whether she suffered any injuries or if any charges will be made.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told LBC officers were aware of the video circulating on social media.

"We’re aware of the video on social media but it does not appear that it was reported to officers at the time or that we have received a report since," the spokesman said.

The brawl is but the latest in a string of violent incidents, with police revealing a total of 209 arrests were made across the weekend.

It includes the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old footballer-turned drill artist Takayo Nembhard, aka TkorStretch.

It comes as Ken Marsh, chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation representing 30,000 officers, today demanded the carnival be moved to a private venue following a weekend of violent incidents.