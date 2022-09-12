No bus for Biden: No10 plays down strict travel rules for world leaders attending Queen's funeral

World leaders are expected to be bused to Westminster Abbey from a location in West London, according to Foreign Office documents. Picture: Getty, Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

The government has played down strict travel rules introduced for world leaders and royalty travelling to the UK for the Queen's funeral.

So many leaders are expected to attend the service that the Foreign Office has encouraged leaders to use commercial flights to avoid overwhelming London's airports.

President Joe Biden and Japan's Emperor Naruhito could be among up to 2000 mourners attending the event, with helicopter transfers between airports and venues believed to be banned due to expected heavy air traffic.

The Foreign Office warned that Heathrow is "not available for private flight arrangements or aircraft parking" and that those insisting on travel by private jet should head for "less busy airports" around London.

Official documents obtained by Politico also outlined how heads of state and their partners would arrive at Westminster Abbey in escorted coaches from a location in west London on the day of the funeral.

However, Downing Street has since played down suggestions that strict rules are in place for international visitors arriving for the ceremony.

Asked about the reports on Monday, a spokesperson for newly-appointed PM Liz Truss stressed that the "arrangements for different leaders will vary".

They added that the documents in question were simply for guidance.

The funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey, which has capacity for up to 2000 mourners. Picture: Getty

The funeral for the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September, which has been declared a public holiday by King Charles III.

The congregation will be headed by the the new King and his Queen consort, Camilla, while William and Kate - the new Prince and Princess of Wales - will follow close behind.

The Queen's other three children, Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, and Princess Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will also be among the chief mourners.

Westminster Abbey - first founded in 960AD by Benedictine monks - has a capacity of 2000 people. With Covid restrictions abolished, attendance is expected to be far higher than Prince Philip's funeral last year, which saw just 30 guests allowed to attend.

All eight of the Queen's grandchildren will be present - including the the Sussex's and Zara Tindall and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall.

The other grandchildren to attend include Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her spouse Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The Queen's nephew Lord Snowdon and niece Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto are also anticipated to be there.

US President Joe Biden has said he will attend the funeral service, alongside his wife Jill Biden. Picture: Alamy

French president Emmanuel Macron will also attend the service, as well as European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. Picture: Alamy

American President Joe Biden has confirmed that he and his wife Jill Biden will attend the funeral, as well as New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Also among world leaders to attend include European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, France's Emmanuel Macron, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol.

Ms Truss will also be in attendance, along with the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer. An invitation is also likely for a host of former prime ministers including Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Tony Blair.

Throughout her life, the Queen maintained close relations with the other European crowned heads of state - many of which were her second or third cousins, through shared descent from Queen Victoria.

Expected to attend are Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, 81, described as a close friend of the late Queen and Spain's King Felipe IV and Queen Letizia.

Also likely to attend are King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Theresa of Luxembourg, and Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Beyond Europe, Japan's Emperor Naruhito may travel to London accompanied by Empress Masako and prime minister Fumio Kishida.

Many of the Queen's close staff and friends may also attend the service, including her ladies in waiting: Lady Susan Hussey, Dame Mary Morrison, Lady Elizabeth Leeming and Susan Rhodes.

The Queen's dresser Angela Kelly will also be attending.

The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall in London, with the venue opening to the public at 5pm on Wednesday 30 September.

The venue will remain open 24 hours a day until 6:30am Monday 19 September, to allow thousands of members of the public to visit and pay their respects to the monarch.