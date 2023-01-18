World's oldest person dies aged 118 after living through two world wars and surviving Covid

18 January 2023, 09:56 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 10:01

Sister Andre, also known as Lucile Randon
Sister Andre, also known as Lucile Randon. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A French nun believed to be the world's oldest person has died aged 118.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in 1904 and lived through both world wars and the Spanish flu epidemic, as well as shrugging off a Covid-19 case with barely any symptoms.

She worked in a hospital for many years caring for the elderly and orphans, before moving into a nursing home in 1979.

Sister André became the oldest woman in the world last year after the death of Japanese woman Kane Tanaka, who was then 119.

Toulon's mayor Hubert Falco with Sister Andre after she became the world's oldest known person
Toulon's mayor Hubert Falco with Sister Andre after she became the world's oldest known person. Picture: Getty

Asked about her exceptional longevity, Sister André told French media that "working ... makes you live. I worked until I was 108." She was known also to enjoy chocolate and a glass of wine daily.

Sister André contracted Covid-19 in 2021, and ten of her neighbours at the nursing home died. But she survived largely symptom-free.

She said at the time: "I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die."

Sister André lived an eventful life. Born to Protestant parents in Alès, a mid-sized town in southern France, in the early years of the 20th century, she was separated from her two brothers when they went to fight in the First World War.

Ms Randon lived through two world wars and Covid
Ms Randon lived through two world wars and Covid. Picture: Getty

Both brothers lived through the war. Sister André converted to Catholicism aged 19, before becoming a nun eight years later.

She chose the name André in honour of one of her brothers, who had died by this point.

Sister André worked as a teacher and governess, and spent much of the Second World War helping children.

Read more: 'Three children and three senior Kyiv officials among 18 killed in helicopter fireball crash near nursery in Ukraine

Read more: Having cake in the office is 'like passive smoking', top food regulator warns

After becoming the world's oldest woman on the death of Ms Tanaka, Sister André said she felt a "sad honour".

She added: "I feel I would be better off in heaven, but the good Lord doesn't want me yet."

Sister Andre going to a chapel in her nursing home
Sister Andre going to a chapel in her nursing home. Picture: Getty

Sister André spent her last days in her Toulon nursing home largely in prayer. Spokesman David Tavella said: "There is great sadness but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother."

The oldest living known person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

The oldest person ever was 122-year-old Jeanne Calment, also from France, who lived from 1875 to 1997.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sergei Lavrov

West’s ‘hybrid war’ won’t stop Moscow, says Russian foreign minister

The announcement marks the biggest TFL price hike in a decade

TFL announces biggest price hike in a decade - as London Mayor's share of council tax bills jumps 9.7%

The scene of the helicopter crash

Ukraine’s interior minister among 18 killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv

Marc Angel

EU politicians to vote on new vice president as scandal suspect makes plea deal

Lai Ching-te

New head of Taiwan ruling party vows to safeguard democracy

People taking part in the kite-flying festival in the Walled City of Ahmedabad in 2014 (file image)

Six people including three children die when their throats are slit by kite strings at festival in India

Sister Andre

World’s oldest known person dies at 118

Community police involved in the search for the escaped tiger

Escaped tiger in South Africa shot dead in residential area

Sadiq Khan and Suella Braverman want to strip Carrick of his payments

Fury over rapist cop David Carrick's £22k-a-year pension as calls grow for it to be forfeited

Fukushima residents outside Tokyo High Court

Tokyo court upholds acquittals of ex-power chiefs over Fukushima disaster

A helicopter has crashed near a nursery near Kyiv, injuring five people it's been reported.

Three children and three senior Kyiv officials among 18 killed in helicopter fireball crash near nursery in Ukraine

Richard Watkinson was found dead

Senior Met Police officer accused of having a secret room full of child porn and boys' pants 'found dead at home'

Inflation has fallen slighty as a result of a drop in fuel prices

UK inflation falls for second month in a row but food prices are still on the rise

Alvin Chau

Suncity founder jailed for 18 years in Macau for illegal gambling

The quake was felt in the regional capital of Manado

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, sparking tsunami fears

A warning has been issued that cake in the office could be harmful

Having cake in the office is 'like passive smoking', top food regulator warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Qantas jet is parked on the tarmac next to firetrucks at Sydney International Airport after making an emergency landing in Sydney

Qantas plane lands safely in Sydney after issuing mayday call over Pacific

Minaal Salam

Death crash driver 'knocked down and killed' girl, 5, in 'tragic accident' then 'went to deliver takeaway'
Daniel Jarvis

Notorious prankster claims to be behind 'sex noise phone joke' that interrupted FA Cup coverage live on TV
Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, one of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and Rappler CEO, speaks to the media after a court decision at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Philippines We

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa cleared of tax evasion in Philippines

Polar bear walks along

Polar bear attacks and kills woman and boy in remote Alaskan village

An apology has been issued after 'sexual noises' were heard when live television coverage of the FA Cup was 'sabotaged' by a prankster - but host Gary Lineker saw the funny side.

'Sex noise phone prank' interrupts FA Cup coverage live on TV as host Gary Lineker sees funny side
A recruitment company which provides temps to the health service is reportedly offering nurses £40 an hour to cross NHS picket lines, as a two-day strike over pay begins.

Nurses return to picket line as temps offered £40 an hour to break strike

A video posted to social media shows the touching moment sacked Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson was consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job as manager.

Sacked Cardiff City boss consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job in touching video
Former adult film star Ron Jeremy

Adult film star Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape

Home Office staff have reportedly been advised to be careful about their use of pronouns when addressing colleagues, and avoid using words such as “homosexuality” and“mate”.

Home Office staff 'advised to avoid referring to colleagues as 'mate'' in gender identity presentation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'
Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit