Having cake in the office is 'like passive smoking', top food regulator warns

18 January 2023, 06:27

Professor Susan Jebb has warned that cake in the office could be harmful
Professor Susan Jebb has warned that cake in the office could be harmful. Picture: Alamy/Food Standards Agency

By Kit Heren

Colleagues bringing cake into the office is akin to passive smoking, the head of the UK's food regulator has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency, also claimed that the advertising of junk food is "undermining people's free will".

She said while it is a choice to eat sweets, people can help each other by providing a "supportive environment".

“We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time and we undervalue the impact of the environment,” she told the Times.

“If nobody brought in cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.”

With smoking, after a very long time, we have got to a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment. But we still don’t feel like that about food.”

The paper reported that Prof Jebb said restrictions on advertising junk food were "not about the nanny state" but would instead tackle what she described as a "complete market failure" where sweet goods take precedence over vegetables.

She told the paper: "The businesses with the most money have the biggest influence on people's behaviour. That's not fair...we've ended up with a complete market failure, because what you get advertised is chocolate and not cauliflower."

Read more: Sugar tax and plans to crack down on obesity could be scrapped under government review

Read more: In full: Jamie Oliver's open letter to Boris Johnson on child obesity

Successive governments have failed to introduce a long-promised ban on pre-watershed TV advertising for junk food, with Rishi Sunak's new administration announcing in December that the anti-obesity measure will not come into force until 2025.

Nearly two thirds of adults are overweight, and more than a quarter are obese. Obesity is bad for people's health, increasing the risk of many conditions, including severe illness from Covid-19.

Two thirds of adults are overweight, and a quarter are obese
Two thirds of adults are overweight, and a quarter are obese. Picture: Getty

Prof Jebb said tackling the obesity crisis was key to the nation's health, and that medics should be doing more to help people lose weight.

“If a doctor comes across somebody with high blood pressure, they would feel, culturally, by training, by guidelines, by practice, that they must offer this patient treatment for their high blood pressure and explain to them why it was important,” she said.

“At the moment, if a doctor comes across a patient who is overweight, they mostly ignore it ... The status in medicine comes from treating rare diseases with very expensive medicine and technology, and obesity isn’t either of those.”

Prof Jebb called for a change in "culture in which people, health professionals, doctors, and particularly the sort of powerbrokers in the system, are pretty reluctant to go there”.

She said: “We can change that. We’ve changed it with smoking. It took a very long time.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Stock image of a seismologist

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, sparking tsunami fears

A Qantas jet is parked on the tarmac next to firetrucks at Sydney International Airport after making an emergency landing in Sydney

Qantas plane lands safely in Sydney after issuing mayday call over Pacific

Minaal Salam

Death crash driver 'knocked down and killed' little girl , 'refused to call an ambulance', then 'went to deliver takeaway'
Daniel Jarvis

Notorious prankster claims to be behind 'sex noise phone joke' that interrupted FA Cup coverage live on TV

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, one of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and Rappler CEO, speaks to the media after a court decision at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Philippines We

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa cleared of tax evasion in Philippines

Polar bear walks along

Polar bear attacks and kills woman and boy in remote Alaskan village

An apology has been issued after 'sexual noises' were heard when live television coverage of the FA Cup was 'sabotaged' by a prankster - but host Gary Lineker saw the funny side.

'Sex noise phone prank' interrupts FA Cup coverage live on TV as host Gary Lineker sees funny side

A recruitment company which provides temps to the health service is reportedly offering nurses £40 an hour to cross NHS picket lines, as a two-day strike over pay begins.

Nurses return to picket line as temps offered £40 an hour to break strike

A video posted to social media shows the touching moment sacked Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson was consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job as manager.

Sacked Cardiff City boss consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job in touching video

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy

Adult film star Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape

Home Office staff have reportedly been advised to be careful about their use of pronouns when addressing colleagues, and avoid using words such as “homosexuality” and“mate”.

Home Office staff 'advised to avoid referring to colleagues as 'mate'' in gender identity presentation

The Graham Norton Show – London

Jeremy Renner says he is home from hospital after snow plough accident

Biden

White House defends delayed classified document disclosure

The family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison have spoken of their devastation over the tragedy and say they're 'grappling to understand' what happened.

Devastated family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison 'grappling to understand' what happened

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzera

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

A day of action threatens to cause mass disruption in Britain on February 1

Warning of mass disruption as rail, school and Govt unions call strikes for same day and threaten to bring UK to a halt

Latest News

See more Latest News

World-leading public health expert Sir Michael Marmont called the UK's cost-of-living crisis a "humanitarian catastrophe" and said the current system is "not working" for society's poorest.

Cost-of-living crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe' and system is 'not working' for poorest, leading public health expert warns
Sally Field

Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

Ramsdale was attacked by a fan during the North London derby

Football fan, 35, charged with attacking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during North London derby
Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

Greta Thunberg was hauled off by officers

Greta Thunberg detained by police during protests over coal mine at German village

Oscars Shortlist

Taylor Swift’s guitar and Eminem’s trainers to be sold at US charity auction

Researchers inspect a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo

Norwegian archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

The misconduct hearing took place at Newcastle's Middle Engine Lane Police Station

Police constable who had sex whilst on duty in his marked van outside supermarket is sacked for misconduct
The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds

Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed after being hit by a car on the school run as two arrested
Switzerland Davos Forum

Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit