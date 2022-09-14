Sugar tax and plans to crack down on obesity could be scrapped under government review

By Stephen Rigley

Plans to crack down on the UK's soaring obesity rate could be scrapped after the Government ordered a review on ways to rempve pressure on businesses during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Treasury has ordered a review of measures already in force and those set to be brought in next month which were aimed at deterring Britons from eating junk food.

A ban on unhealthy food being displayed at checkouts, sold as part of multi-buy deals and advertised before 9pm could be scrapped.

The sugar tax, which charges soft drink makers if their drinks have too much sugar, is also under review, despite it being credited with causing Britons to consume less.

The move is part of Prime Minister Liz Truss's plans to remove pressures on businesses during the cost-of-living crisis, The Guardian revealed..

The UK's entire anti-obesity strategy, brought in under Boris Johnson, could be ditched under the review, which is 'deregulatory in focus'

The former Prime Minister announced the package of measures in July 2020 following his battle with Covid.

Under the plans, Britons were urged to lose weight to beat Covid and protect the NHS — with dozens of studies showing the higher risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, ICU admission and death.

Restaurants, cafes and takeaways with more than 250 staff would have to include calories on menus and food high in fat, sugar and salt, was set to be excluded from TV and online adverts before 9pm and buy-one-get-one-free deals.

Free refills for soft drinks were also due to be ditched.

One source told The Guardian that the new Health Secretary Therese Coffey has no appetite for "nanny state stuff".

Experts warn that soaring rates of obesity is the UK's biggest health challenge, due to its links with chronic health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, some cancers and strokes.

Being too big can also affect a person's quality of life if daily activities trigger breathlessness, sweating and joint and back pain.

Rising numbers of overweight and obese people also further stretch the NHS, which is already forced to spend £6.1billion per year on treating preventable conditions caused by people eating too much.

And the figure is expected to hit £9.7billion by 2050, based on current trends.

In England, approximately 36 per cent of adults are overweight and a further 28 per cent are obese.

And experts warn, that if current trends continue, people are more likely to be obese than a healthy weight by 2030. And seven in 10 will be classed as too heavy by 2040.