Two children and three senior Kyiv officials among 16 killed in helicopter fireball crash near nursery in Ukraine

A helicopter has crashed near a nursery near Kyiv, injuring five people it's been reported. Picture: Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

A helicopter crash near a nursery in a residential area of Ukraine has killed 16 people - including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and his deputy according to reports.

Two children are said to be among the dead, as footage circulating online shows a blaze which followed an initial large explosion according to social media reports.

22 people are believed to have been injured in the crash - 10 of which are children who are currently in hospital.

The incident took place in the Ukraine city of Brovary, an area north of the Ukrainian captial Kyiv, where residents initially reported a large fire that was being tackled by emergency responders.

Initial reports suggest the helicopter was not shot down, instead that it collided with a tall building that did not have aviation obstruction lighting in operation due to ongoing power outages in the country.

Pictures and footage shows large flames engulfing multiple buildings. Picture: Twitter @furrr_fur

Denis Monastyrsky, Ukraine's interior minister, was said to be one of nine people travelling in the helicopter at the time of the crash, alongside Ukraine's first deputy minister of internal affairs, Yevhen Yenin.

Both ministers are believed to have been killed, according to Igor Klymenko, the head of the National Police of Ukraine.

The Ukraine President's Office confirmed the crash earlier this morning, noting: "An aircraft has just fallen on a social infrastructure facility.

A helicopter has crashed near a nursery near Kyiv, with extensive casualties and 16 dead. Picture: Brave Spirit/Telegram /Brave Spirit/Telegram

The helicopter is believed to be a Eurocopter EC225 LP Super Puma ferrying passengers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Picture: Twitter / @Cyberspec1

The helicopter is believed to have crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, with pieces of debris hitting the nursery and injuring children.

Kyiv police confirmed: "In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten."

The pixelated footage currently circulating on social media shows a large fire with multiple onlookers.

Explosion in Kiev Region - video of a blaze at what's being described as a crash site has emerged on local media in Ukraine. Unconfirmed reports claim a helicopter or drone may have landed in a residential area of the city of Brovary. Via RT India pic.twitter.com/mohAdwoDUR — Rahini (@rahini1207) January 18, 2023

"At this point, everyone was evacuated," said Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv region.

"There are victims. Ambulances, police and firefighters are working at the scene of the crash.”

This is a developing story.