Home Office staff 'advised to void referring to colleagues as 'mate'' in gender identity presentation

17 January 2023, 22:06

Home Office staff have reportedly been advised to be careful about their use of pronouns when addressing colleagues, and avoid using words such as “homosexuality” and“mate”.
Home Office staff have reportedly been advised to be careful about their use of pronouns when addressing colleagues, and avoid using words such as “homosexuality” and“mate”. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Home Office staff have reportedly been advised to be careful about their use of pronouns when addressing colleagues, and avoid using words such as “homosexuality” and“mate”.

Staff at the department’s homeland security group, which is responsible for counter-terrorism, were given a presentation that advised them on how to address people’s gender identities.

It said some people used “mixed” or “split” pronouns, such as “she and they,” and “he and they” which means both were acceptable and could be used interchangeably.

Others didn't conform to these pronouns, and used “neopronouns” such as “ey”, or “zie”, staff were told.

The Home Office said the material, which was leaked to the Guido Fawkes political blog, had been used as part of an internal event in the department and was not official government guidance.

Read more: Warning of mass disruption as rail, school and Govt unions call strikes for same day and threaten to bring UK to a halt

Read more: Cost-of-living crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe' and system is 'not working' for poorest, leading public health expert warns

“People use mixed pronouns for many different reasons — there’s no ‘one size fits all’ for NB [gender nonbinary] people or people that use mixed pronouns," the presentation said, "just as there isn’t for men or women.”

They told that a person’s sex, gender identity and “gender expression” could vary and not correspond.

Included in the presentation was a list of words to avoid using, which included “mate”.

It featured an example of an email in which someone corrected a co-worker when they had used the word.

In the response, the person said: “Sorry for calling you mate.”

Why the word should not be used was not made clear.

Read more: Greta Thunberg detained by police during protests over coal mine at German village

Read more: Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed after being hit by a car on the school run as two arrested

They were also advised not to refer to a person as “homosexual” or use the word “homosexuality”, as it was “generally considered a medical term now” and could “reduce the person to purely sexual terms”.

It added that that “people tend to use gay instead”.

Other terms staff were told not to use included butch, femme, transsexual, sex change, pre-operative and post-operative.

'Transgendered' was also discouraged because it “suggests a condition of some kind”, as well as “transgenderism” as it “suggests an ‘ideology’ that could be argued against”.

It also said staff should avoid “anything that implies being LGBT+ is a choice”, for example “sexual preference” or “gay lifestyle”, or “anything that implies bi people are ‘greedy,’ ‘undecided’ or ‘going through a phase’ ”.

They were encouraged to employ neutral language when other people’s pronouns were not known and to put their own pronouns in email signatures.

“Don’t assume the gender of a person’s partner,” it said. “If you’re not sure, ask. But avoid intimate questions about body parts, sex life, relationships etc.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy

Adult film star Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape

The Graham Norton Show – London

Jeremy Renner says he is home from hospital after snow plough accident

Biden

White House defends delayed classified document disclosure

The family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison have spoken of their devastation over the tragedy and say they're 'grappling to understand' what happened.

Devastated family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison 'grappling to understand' what happened

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzera

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

A day of action threatens to cause mass disruption in Britain on February 1

Warning of mass disruption as rail, school and Govt unions call strikes for same day and threaten to bring UK to a halt

World-leading public health expert Sir Michael Marmont called the UK's cost-of-living crisis a "humanitarian catastrophe" and said the current system is "not working" for society's poorest.

Cost-of-living crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe' and system is 'not working' for poorest, leading public health expert warns
Sally Field

Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

Ramsdale was attacked by a fan during the North London derby

Football fan, 35, charged with attacking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during North London derby

Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

Greta Thunberg was hauled off by officers

Greta Thunberg detained by police during protests over coal mine at German village

Oscars Shortlist

Taylor Swift’s guitar and Eminem’s trainers to be sold at US charity auction

Researchers inspect a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo

Norwegian archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

The misconduct hearing took place at Newcastle's Middle Engine Lane Police Station

Police constable who had sex whilst on duty in his marked van outside supermarket is sacked for misconduct

The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds

Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed after being hit by a car on the school run as two arrested

Switzerland Davos Forum

Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kevin Spacey thanked the Italian awards show for honouring him

Kevin Spacey thanks awards do for 'having the balls' to give him lifetime achievement gong despite sex assault charges
Madonna announcing 'the biggest world tour of her career' to celebrate 40 year anniversary

Madonna 'to embark on biggest world tour she's ever done' to celebrate 40th anniversary

Norway Russia Wagner Group

Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’

The stabbings happened around Harlesden station

Double stabbing at Tube station as section of Bakerloo line suspended

Suella Braverman fears more cases like David Carrick's will emerge

Braverman fears more 'shocking cases' of criminal cops will be found as forces 'double down on hunt for David Carricks'
Prior to the inquest, Hannah's mother regularly posted updates to crowdfunding site Crowd Justice to raise awareness of her daughter's case.

Missing woman drowned after driving Mini 200 miles into an icy lake a year after being 'raped by a work colleague'
The birthday celebrations before the attack

Heartbreaking video shows happy Ukrainian family's birthday party before apartment block is blown up by Russians
Prince Harry's revelation of how many Taliban he killed has been used by Iran to justify an execution

Iran uses Harry's admission about killing 25 Taliban fighters as justification for executing British dual citizen
Nepal Plane Crash

Funerals held of Nepal plane crash victims as data recorder sent to France

Nepal Plane Crash Victims

Nepal co-pilot’s husband died in 2006 crash while flying for same airline

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit