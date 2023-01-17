Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed in Leeds crash as two arrested over dangerous driving

17 January 2023, 15:42 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 16:01

The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds
The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Will Taylor

A mother and her four-year-old daughter who were killed when a car crashed into them in Leeds have been named as Justyne Hulboj and Lena Czepczor.

A white Audi hit them on Scott Hall Road, a busy route through the city, just after 8.30am on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police said the Audi TTRS had been "travelling in convoy" with a grey BMW 135i just before the crash outside a Jaguar dealership but did not elaborate.

Ms Hulboj, 27, and her daughter were found injured but died a short time later. They lived locally, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is still in custody.

Read more: Double stabbing at Tube station as section of Bakerloo line suspended

Justyne Hulboj and Lena Czepczor died after the crash
Justyne Hulboj and Lena Czepczor died after the crash. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

A 34-year-old man was arrested for the same reason and is also in custody.

A woman, 65, was arrested on suspicion of assisting and offender and has been released on bail.

One parent said: "My son witnessed it waiting for the bus to school.

"He's shaken up. I managed to go pick him up before the road was closed and brought him home.

"Just seeing the state of the car made me feel uneasy so can't begin to imaging what it's done to him seeing it."

A tyre fitter who works close to where the tragedy happened told The Sun: "I did not see the crash. But then all hell broke loose."

A woman who was passing by said: "Seeing the scene broke me."

Officers investigating what happened have spoken to witnesses and want anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the incident to come forward.

Read more: Child and woman die after being hit by Audi as it smashed into dealership in Leeds

Police released images of Justyne and Lena
Police released images of Justyne and Lena. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

They also want to speak to anyone who saw how the Audi and BMW cars were driving before the tragedy.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said on Monday: "This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved."

Call 101 quoting 260 of 16/01 with information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

