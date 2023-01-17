Breaking News

Double stabbing at Tube station as section of Bakerloo line suspended

The stabbings happened around Harlesden station. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two people have been stabbed at Harlesden Tube station leaving a section of the Bakerloo line suspended.

A male patient was taken to hospital after paramedics rushed to the scene at about 12.40pm on Tuesday. The air ambulance was also sent out.

A few minutes later they were called to a second person who had been injured nearby, in Mordaunt Road, and took him to hospital too.

Services between Queen's Park and Harrow and Wealdstone were called off.

No services on the London Overground are running between Watford Junction and Euston.

The Metropolitan Police said: "At around 12:44hrs on Tuesday, 17 January, police received calls of two males with stab injuries in Windrush Road and Mordaunt Road NW10.

"Both males [no further details] were taken to hospital. We await assessments of their conditions.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and a number of crime scenes are in place.

"At this very early stage there have been no arrests."

Transport for London said: "Severe delays between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone due to an earlier customer incident at Harlesden.

"London Underground tickets are been accepted by local buses. Good service on the rest of the line."

