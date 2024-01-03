Zara Aleena's killer 'caught having sex with female prison worker' inside HMP Belmarsh

Zara Aleena (l) and Jordan McSweeney (r). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Zara Aleena's killer is said to have been caught having sex with a female prison worker.

Ms Aleena was walking home alone at night in Ilford when she was attacked by Jordan McSweeney who sexually assaulted her before murdering her.

He was caught on camera grabbing her from behind and dragging her into a driveway, where she was subjected to a violent attack that lasted nearly 10 minutes.

In December 2022, McSweeney was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years.

He was taken to HMP Belmarsh, one of the UK's top-security prisons reserved for some of the most dangerous offenders.

But it has since emerged that he was allegedly caught having sex with a female prison worker in April last year, according to MailOnline.

Jordan McSweeney. Picture: Supplied

The pair were caught after getting access to a room inside the prison, which they locked from inside, a source said.

The worker, who is not a prison officer, has been suspended and arrested on suspicion of misconduct.

An internal investigation is also said to be under way.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "On 6 April 2023, the Met received an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving a serving member of staff at HMP Belmarsh.

"The same day, a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"She was bailed pending further enquiries until a date in late July. She was later released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing."

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on a live police investigation."

McSweeney pursued five women before attacking Ms Aleena in 2022.

He sparked fury after failing to attend his sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey. He also walked out of an appeal to have his 38-year-sentence reduced last year.

His jail term was eventually cut to life with a minimum of 33 years on November 3.