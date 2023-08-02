Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova's chilling final post days before she 'starved to death' after 'extreme' fruit diet

2 August 2023, 06:24 | Updated: 2 August 2023, 07:46

The influencer had followed an extreme raw food diet for years.
The influencer had followed an extreme raw food diet for years. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova shared a chilling final post online just days before her death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zhanna Samsonova, 39, died on July 21 while in intensive care at a hospital in Malaysia.

Her official cause of death has not been declared, but her mother is reported to have said she succumbed to a ‘cholera-like infection’ made worse by her restrictive diet.

Ms Samsonova had shared a selfie to her Instagram stories just days earlier, with a haunting message saying: "Life is meaningless but worth living provided you recognise it's meaningless."

Her extreme diet consisted predominantly of raw fruit and vegetable juices, which left her struggling to perform simple tasks such as climbing a set of stairs.

Friends claimed that she hadn’t drunk water for more than six years before her death, as she replaced it with fruit and vegetable juices.

Rishi Sunak will join Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday from 7am to answer your questions - Listen live on Global Player.

Do you have a question for the Prime Minister? Ask it here.

Zhanna Samsonova's final post
Zhanna Samsonova's final post. Picture: Instagram

One friend said: "A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted. I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning.

"I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn't make it."

In her last Instagram post seven weeks ago, Ms Samsonova she was excited about the start of durian season in Thailand.

She wrote: "It’s that fabulous time of year again – Durian Season in Thailand! Wake Up And Smell the Durian! For all you durian lovers out there, isn’t it just the best?

"And for those who haven’t yet experienced the joy of durian, you’re in for a wild ride!"

Ms Samsonova actively promoted raw veganism, which dictates that foods should be eaten completely raw or cooked at very low temperatures.

Read more: 'Vegan' influencer Zhanna Samsonova who died after adopting 'extreme' raw fruit diet ‘hadn’t drunk water in six years’

Read more: Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova 'dies from starvation and exhaustion' after switching to diet of tropical fruit

She previously said: "I eat simple food, although I have a lot of experience as a raw food chef. I love creating my own recipes and inspiring people to eat healthier.

"For the last four years, my diet has been only fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices.

"I only got to this level after five years on a completely raw vegan diet.

"I see my body and mind transform every day. I love my new me, and never move on to the habits that I used to use."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

Rishi Sunak will take listeners' questions from 7am today

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls LIVE - in an LBC exclusive

Anton Du Beke has revealed he spent three days in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach and the leg by his father

Strictly star Anton Du Beke reveals he was stabbed by alcoholic father on Boxing Day as a child

The zoo has insisted the bear is in fact a bear

Bear 'secretly a human in disguise' shown waving in fresh footage as experts provide verdict on whether it's real

China Flooding

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Serious and repeat offenders will not be able to receive cautions under the plans

Thieves, shoplifters and drug users on list of first-time offenders 'to be cautioned instead of facing court'

Shocking moment police car is rammed off the road by truck-driving thug in terrifying smash

Traffic cop 'lucky to be alive' after disqualified driver rams police car in high-speed chase

Trump Capitol Riot

Pence says ‘country more important than one man’ after fresh Trump charges

Trump Capitol Riot

Trump charged over efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results

Activist Larch Maxey was taped saying that a wave of action outside Parliament had influenced Labour to declare its opposition to new North Sea gas and oil

Gloating Just Stop Oil activists 'recorded boasting of influence over Labour policy' after Parliament Square march

Trump Capitol Riot

The investigations Donald Trump is now facing

Trump has been charged federally after a probe into his conduct after the 2020 Presidential Election.

Donald Trump faces four fresh charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election and Capitol riot

Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure

Lizzo sued by dancers for 'sexual harassment, weight shaming and pressure to behave inappropriately' at strip club party

End of Tweets

Elon Musk’s X sues research group highlighting hateful tweets

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Judge refuses to dismiss charges against armourer in Baldwin film set shooting

Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Architect accused of killing three women found on Long Island appears in court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Niger Coup

Niger crisis deepens as more European nations evacuate

Election 2020-Michigan-Investigation

Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies with vote machine tampering

Migrants could be moved onto the Bibby Stockholm next week

Bibby Stockholm barge to 'start taking migrants next week' after 'fire safety concerns'

Vintage Apple Computer

Vintage computer that helped launch Apple empire being sold at auction

Rachel Tunstill has died while serving her life sentence.

Mum who stabbed newborn baby with scissors in 'remorseless' killing dies in prison

July was one of the wettest since records began

July was one of wettest on record, after warmest-ever June

Iran Weather

Iran orders nationwide shutdown due to high temperatures

The Royal Mail train saw the attempted robbery last night near Lockerbie

Two teenagers accused of daring late night train robbery in Scotland

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has jail terms reduced by Myanmar’s military-led government

The influencer had followed an extreme raw food diet for years.

'Vegan' influencer Zhanna Samsonova who died after adopting 'extreme' raw fruit diet ‘hadn’t drunk water in six years’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit