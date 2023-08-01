Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova 'dies from starvation and exhaustion' after switching to diet of tropical fruit

Influencer Zhanna Samsonova died after eating a diet of nothing but raw and vegan food and exotic fruit. Picture: rawveganfoodchef/Instagram

By Asher McShane

A vegan influencer died after switching to a diet of almost nothing other than exotic fruit.

Zhanna Samsonova, 39, who had a following of millions on social media who tuned in to her videos promoting raw foods, passed away on July 21 after seeking medical treatment during a tour in south east Asia.

Her official cause of death has not been declared, but her mother is reported to have said she succumbed to a ‘cholera-like infection’. Her family is awaiting final medical reports and the certificate that will establish the cause of death.

She had been following an entirely raw vegan diet for at least four years and survived on nothing but ‘fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices.’

Read more: Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies aged 25 - a week after his father's funeral

Read more: UK sanctions six Russian officials as jailed British dissident's appeal rejected by Moscow judge

However friends claimed that for the last seven years she had eaten nothing but jackfruit and the tropical fruit durian, known for its overpowering smell.

“You don’t need to be a doctor to understand where this will lead,” one friend said.

Another said said: “A few months ago in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph.

“They sent her home to seek treatment. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it.”

She used social media to describe her raw diet, saying: “I eat simple food, although I have a lot of experience as a raw food chef. I love creating my own recipes and inspiring people to eat healthier.”

In her last Instagram post seven weeks ago she was exited about the start of durian season in Thailand.

She wrote: “It’s that fabulous time of year again – Durian Season in Thailand! Wake Up And Smell the Durian! For all you durian lovers out there, isn’t it just the best? And for those who haven’t yet experienced the joy of durian, you’re in for a wild ride!”