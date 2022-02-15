Halyna Hutchins' family file lawsuit against Alec Baldwin for Rust shooting

15 February 2022, 18:34 | Updated: 15 February 2022, 19:13

The husband of a woman killed during filming of the Western movie "Rust" has filed a wrongful death suit
The husband of a woman killed during filming of the Western movie "Rust" has filed a wrongful death suit. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The husband of a cinematographer killed during filming of "Rust" has filed a wrongful death suit against Alec Baldwin "and others responsible for safety on set", an attorney for the family announced on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed in October when a prop gun - which Mr Baldwin was holding - went off during filming in New Mexico.

On Tuesday, Ms Hutchins’ family filed a lawsuit blaming those "responsible for the safety on the set" for "reckless behavior and cost-cutting".

Announcing the lawsuit, Brian Panish an attorney representing Hutchins’ family, said: "[Matthew Hutchins] lost his long-term wife who was the love of his life, and his son lost a mother. It never should have happened."

The "reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" of Baldwin and the film's producers "led to the death of Halyna Hutchins", attorney Brian Panish said.

Hutchins' lawyers went on to claim the Rust film set was unsafe, accusing Baldwin, the crew and the cast of commiting "major breaches" of safety.

Joel Souza, the director, was also wounded by the bullet after it passed through Ms Hutchins.

Read more: Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt over Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting

Read more: Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in sex abuse case

A video created by the attorneys showed an animated recreation of the shooting.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the set-up for the filming of a scene for the western in New Mexico on October 21 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it went off without him pulling the trigger.

The attorneys said in the video that Baldwin had turned down training for the kind of gun draw he was doing when he shot Hutchins.

It said industry standards call for using a rubber or similar prop gun during the set-up that was happening, and there was no call for a real gun.

Baldwin said he does not believe he will be criminally charged in the shooting.

Read more: Storm Dudley: Flood alerts issued as 90mph winds to batter UK

Read more: Free Covid tests are set to be scrapped for everyone in govt announcement next week

At least three other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.

The film's script supervisor and its lead camera operator, both of whom were standing a few feet away when Hutchins was shot, each filed a lawsuit over the trauma they went through.

And the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was named as a defendant in those lawsuits and blamed by some for the shooting, filed her own suit saying an ammunition supplier created dangerous conditions by including live ammunition in a box that was supposed to include only dummy rounds.

During an interview after the incident, Mr Baldwin was asked by ABC News if he felt any personal responsibility or guilt.

He replied: "No. no. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly.

"I don't know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property.

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian Ambassador says Putin has not yet decided to attack

'Attack or let it go': Ukrainian Ambassador hits out at Russia's 'mixed signals'

Civil servants will be told how many people get fined for Partygate but names won’t be revealed

Met to 'reveal number of Partygate fines' but refuses to publish names

The crash happened on the A46 near the Six Hills junction

Tik Tok star and her mother charged with murder after two men died in car crash

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday evening

Storm Dudley: Flood alerts issued as 90mph winds to batter UK within hours

Virginia Giuffre (left) and Prince Andrew have settled out of court over her civil sex assault claim filed in the US, according to court documents.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in sex abuse case

US President Joe Biden has issued a stark warning to Russia

'We will rally the world': US issues stark warning to Russia amid 'no signs of de-escalation'
Exclusive
Free PCR and lateral flow tests are set to be scrapped next week.

Free Covid tests are set to be scrapped for everyone in govt announcement next week

Andrew's lawyers have asked Virginia Guiffre to hand over the photograph from March 2001

Prince Andrew's accuser has 'lost' infamous photo of him with his arm around her waist

A woman and a baby have been killed in a car crash on A41 between Newport and Tern Hill

Woman and 11-month old baby killed in car crash on A41

Traffic & Travel

Matt Hancock broke the law over the appointments of Dido Harding (left) and Mike Coupe (right), the High Court has found.

Matt Hancock broke rules over appointments of Test and Trace chiefs, High Court rules

South Bank has been evacuated as a result of a suspicious item

Central London bridges reopen after evacuation due to 'unattended item'

Pay and employment are on the up but they are struggling to keep up with the cost of living crisis

UK wages rise 4.3 per cent but still lag behind soaring cost of living

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid has admitted racism is a problem in the country's largest force.

Top Met cop admits some officers are racist in the under-fire force

Liz Truss has warned of a possible Russian "false flag" operation in "the next few days".

'We don't trust them': Foreign Sec fears Russia is plotting 'false flag' invasion

Djokovic, who was detained in a hotel before being deported from Melbourne, has said he is not anti-vaccine

Djokovic would 'miss Wimbledon rather than get Covid jab' but denies being anti-vax

Schools have been given advice to be more gender neutral

Scrap use of 'Sir' and 'Miss' and adopt gender-neutral language, teachers told

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

Biden

US has not verified claim of Russia troop withdrawal, President Biden says
Vladimir Putin

Putin says Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures with US and Nato
Newtown-Shooting-Gun-Maker

Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington

Spain Fishing Boat

Seven dead and 14 missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada
Alexei Navalny

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny stands new trial at penal colony
Canada Virus Outbreak Truckers Protest

Ottawa police chief resigns amid criticism over handling of Covid protests
Newtown-Shooting-Gun-Maker

Families of US school shooting victims agree £54m settlement with gun maker
(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections via AP)

Council candidate accused of trying to kill Kentucky mayoral contender
Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Surge in cases overwhelms Hong Kong’s bid to contain Covid-19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC
Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch again

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care
James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers
Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims
Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse

Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police