Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt over Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting

3 December 2021, 08:33 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 08:43

Alec Baldwin in his interview with ABC.
Alec Baldwin in his interview with ABC. Picture: ABC

By Megan Hinton

Alec Baldwin has said he does not feel guilt over the death of Halyna Hutchins as he was "not responsible" for the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed in October when a prop gun - which Mr Baldwin was holding - went off during filming in New Mexico.

Joel Souza, the director, was also wounded by the bullet after it passed through Ms Hutchins, a married mother of one who died on the way to hospital.

Mr Baldwin had been told by an assistant director that the gun was safe when it was given to him during rehearsals, according to police records.

In his first interview since her death in October, Mr Baldwin was asked by ABC News if he felt any personal responsibility or guilt.

He said: "No. no. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly.

"I don't know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property.

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

Mr Stephanopoulos went on to say: "It wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled."

Mr Baldwin replied: "Well the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger."

For confidential emotional support at times of distress, contact Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org

