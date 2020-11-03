Trump calls rapper Lil Pump 'Little Pimp' at final election rally

Trump called the rapper up on stage at his final campaign rally. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

Donald Trump had an embarrassing blunder at his final campaign rally after inviting rapper Lil Pump on stage with him but accidentally referring to him as "Lil Pimp".

At his pre-election rally in Michigan, the President introduced the rapper, who has shown his support for Trump throughout the election campaign.

However, Mr Trump mistakenly introduced the rapper as "Lil Pimp" to the crowd as he walked up on stage.

“I love your sound, I love your music," he told the crowd.

“And speaking of sound and music and other things - one of the biggest superstars in the world… Lil Pimp!”

Read more: What is the electoral college and how does it work?

Read more: Trump and Biden clash over Covid, race and foreign funds

As the rapper headed to the stage, Mr Trump, alerted to his error, added: “There he is. You wanna come up here and say something? Lil Pump?

“Does everyone know who he is? You know how big he is? Come up here, that’s a nice hat.”

Lil Pump appeared on the stage wearing on of the rump campaign's infamous MAGA hats.

President Trump thanks Lil Pump, mistakenly calls him "Little Pimp."



Lil Pump: "MAGA 2020! Do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!" pic.twitter.com/QG2Wk9zUpN — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

Speaking to the crowd, the rapper said: “Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say Mr President I appreciate everything you have done for our country.

"You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!"

He then added: "And do not vote for sleepy Joe - at all!”

Read more: Trump criticises FBI over Biden battle bus investigation

Read more: Which are the key swing states?

The rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, has shown support for the president on his social media platforms, even promising to leave the US and move to Columbia if Mr Trump loses the election.

Lil Pump rose to popularity in 2017 with his single Gucci Gang, which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other famous supporters of the President include Lil Wayne, Kid Rock and Mary Hart.

Donald Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden also utilised celebrity endorsements during his last few campaign rallies.

Lady Gaga joined Mr Biden for his final rally as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend performed in support of his running mate Kamala Harris.

The singer and actress told the rally: "Right now it’s time for action it’s time to muster all our energy, every ounce of us. Every ounce of hope and optimism and enthusiasm.

"Every ounce of fear and frustration and discouragement. Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it because it does.”

Mr Trump later criticised the singer at a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania — Mr Biden’s hometown.

“Lady Gaga, oh, I could tell you a few stories about her,” he said. “Lady Gaga is not too good."

Lady Gaga spoke in support of Joe Biden. Picture: PA

It comes as the two candidates put out their last pitches to voters ahead of Tuesday night's vote.

On the final day of campaigning, Mr Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as Mr Trump toured the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Mr Biden's options for winning the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful.

Mr Trump is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters in addition to potential legal manoeuvres.

National polls suggest a firm lead for Mr Biden in Tuesday's election.

But Mr Trump has narrowed Mr Biden's lead in the handful of states that could decide the result.

Nearly 99 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century.