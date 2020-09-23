500 students in Dundee to self-isolate after Covid outbreak in halls

23 September 2020, 07:16 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 07:19

Students in Dundee's Parker House accommodation are being asked to self-isolate
Students in Dundee's Parker House accommodation are being asked to self-isolate. Picture: Google
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Hundreds of students in Dundee have been told to self-isolate following a suspected coronavirus outbreak in an Abertay University halls of residence.

‪All 500 residents at the Parker House accommodation are now quarantining after one student tested positive for Covid-19 and a cluster of suspected infections were identified.

They have been asked to comply with the measures until contact tracing is complete by NHS Tayside, which is investigating the outbreak.

Close contacts of the infected individual, who is an Abertay University student, are being contacted.

Any residents who develop coronavirus symptoms are being urged to book a test as soon as possible.

Read more: People with symptomless Covid-19 'driving spread of virus'

Read more: Let's beat this together - PM addresses nation with rallying cry

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health, said: "We know from outbreaks in other university settings across Scotland that the virus can spread very quickly in student accommodation.

"Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we are contacting all residents of Parker House and advising them to self-isolate immediately.

"Further investigation and contact tracing are continuing and we will review this advice in the coming days.

"It is really important that any residents who develop symptoms book a test as soon as possible."

Professor Nigel Seaton, principal of Abertay University, said, "Our students in Parker House are being supported to self-isolate safely and we will remain in regular daily contact with them.

"The university already has enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place on campus, in line with national guidance, and the campus will remain open.

"We have contacted students and staff to remind them of their personal responsibilities in relation to Covid safety and to inform them of today's changes in Scottish Government guidance."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2020 Trump

US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Lorry queues of up to 7,000 trucks could become the norm for months after the Brexit transition period

Leaked letter warns of 7,000-truck-long queues in Kent post-Brexit
Australia Whales

Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

Hundreds of thousands have died with Covid-19 in the US

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000

Virus Outbreak India

India’s coronavirus cases decline after last week’s record total
India China Military Standoff

Some progress in military talks on India and China border standoff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Six months since lockdown: key events in UK's Covid-19 fight

Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
New coronavirus restrictions are in place from Thursday

What are the new coronavirus rules and guidelines for weddings and face masks in the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address
Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday evening

Boris Johnson Covid speech: Watch again and read in full

Tory MP explains how army would be used in Covid-19 response

Tory MP explains how army will be used in Covid-19 response

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be
Shadow Health Secretary: Cases will continue to rise if test and trace isn't fixed

Shadow Health Secretary: Cases will continue to rise if test and trace isn't fixed
Bartender fears coronavirus pub curfew could kill industry

Bartender fears coronavirus pub curfew could kill industry

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London