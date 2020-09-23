500 students in Dundee to self-isolate after Covid outbreak in halls

Students in Dundee's Parker House accommodation are being asked to self-isolate. Picture: Google

By Nick Hardinges

Hundreds of students in Dundee have been told to self-isolate following a suspected coronavirus outbreak in an Abertay University halls of residence.

‪All 500 residents at the Parker House accommodation are now quarantining after one student tested positive for Covid-19 and a cluster of suspected infections were identified.

They have been asked to comply with the measures until contact tracing is complete by NHS Tayside, which is investigating the outbreak.

Close contacts of the infected individual, who is an Abertay University student, are being contacted.

Any residents who develop coronavirus symptoms are being urged to book a test as soon as possible.

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health, said: "We know from outbreaks in other university settings across Scotland that the virus can spread very quickly in student accommodation.

"Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we are contacting all residents of Parker House and advising them to self-isolate immediately.

"Further investigation and contact tracing are continuing and we will review this advice in the coming days.

"It is really important that any residents who develop symptoms book a test as soon as possible."

Professor Nigel Seaton, principal of Abertay University, said, "Our students in Parker House are being supported to self-isolate safely and we will remain in regular daily contact with them.

"The university already has enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place on campus, in line with national guidance, and the campus will remain open.

"We have contacted students and staff to remind them of their personal responsibilities in relation to Covid safety and to inform them of today's changes in Scottish Government guidance."

