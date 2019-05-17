A GP Who Sexually Assaulted Patients As Young As 12 Jailed

17 May 2019, 13:35

The 71-year-old was jailed at the Old Bailey.
The 71-year-old was jailed at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

A doctor has been jailed for more than 10 years after sexually assaulting 15 women and girls - including a child aged just 12.

Former GP Alan Tutin used routine medical appointments to grope women and girls who had booked appointments for a range of minor illnesses.

A jury at the Old Bailey heard that one 22-year-old patient was given a breast examination when the disgraced doctor "squeezed them as if he was weighing them" when she had only booked an appointment for warts on her feet.

He also groped a 12-year-old girl who had attended seeking treatment for a cold.

The offences occurred over a 24-year period starting in the1980s at the Merrow Park Practice in Guildford.

Jailing the 71-year-old judge Nigel Peters OC said the doctor carried out unnecessary procedures and examinations to fuel his own sexual gratification.

The doctor was sentenced to 10 and a half years in custody.

