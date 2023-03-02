Aldi reveals 30 new locations where it wants to open stores - is there one near you?

2 March 2023, 10:35 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 10:38

Aldi is set to open 30 new locations
Aldi is set to open 30 new locations. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Aldi has stepped up its search for sites across the UK as it aims to open 30 new stores in its latest expansion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The supermarket plans to invest more than £400million in store development within the next year, targeting new and refurbished stores in the Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and coastal towns.

Aldi currently has more than 990 stores but wants to expand to 1,200 in 2023, with it having already become the fastest-growing supermarket.

It is offering a finder’s fee for agents who recommend a site, which is either 1.5% of a freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher here are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

It comes after Aldi already revealed it would be opening nine new stores this year, creating more than 6,000 jobs.

The chain also gave thousands of staff members working in their warehouses a pay rise from the beginning of February.

Full list of Aldi priority locations:

  • Birmingham
  • Warwick
  • Wellingborough
  • Cathcart, Glasgow
  • Drylaw, Edinburgh
  • Bonnyrigg
  • Wilmslow
  • Wigan
  • Penwortham
  • Barry
  • Torquay
  • Saltash
  • Basildon
  • Rayleigh
  • St Albans
  • York
  • Harrogate
  • Scarborough
  • Sunderland
  • Chesterfield
  • Ossett
  • Formby
  • Upton
  • Liverpool
  • Chesterton
  • Tunbridge Wells
  • Worthing
  • Bath
  • Oxford
  • Dorchester

