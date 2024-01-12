Mother and ex-partner jailed for life for 'frenzied' murder of toddler who had cocaine in his system after caravan attack

12 January 2024, 12:50

Alfie Phillips was subjected to a "frenzied" attack that killed him
Alfie Phillips was subjected to a "frenzied" attack that killed him. Picture: Kent Police/Handout

By Will Taylor

A mother and her ex-partner have been jailed for murdering her 18-month old son who suffered 70 injuries and had traces of cocaine in his body.

Alfie Phillips died with a "myriad of bruises" on November 28 2020 after an overnight attack in a caravan in Hernhill, Kent.

Sian Hedges, 27, was given life with a minimum of 19 years in jail at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, while Jack Benham, 35, got a minimum of 23 years for the child's killing.

Alfie's injuries included broken ribs, arms and a leg, while traces of cocaine were detected in his body.

Read more: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after child, 7, dies in Pembrokeshire

It's believed it got in his system passively, Kent Police said. Hedges and Benham admitted they had taken it and drunk alcohol on the night Alfie died.

No cot was found in the caravan, which belonged to Benham, nor were any items that are essential to care for a child.

Alfie's blood was found on his sleepsuit and bedding.

The judge said he had been subjected to a "frenzied attack".

Alfie was subjected to a frenzied attack
Alfie was subjected to a frenzied attack. Picture: Handout

The court had heard Hedges, of Yelverton in Devon, had gone to buy drugs from a friend and repay a £400 debt. She also got mixers and drinks for the pair's stay in a caravan.

Benham, from Hernhill, had told police he bit Alfie on his back and shook him after finding him unresponsive.

Read more: 'Thirsty for murder': 'Warped children' found guilty of murdering trans teenager Brianna Ghey

Officers found texts where Hedges told Benham that Alfie had bitten her, to which he suggested she bite him back.

Jurors were told the pair had agreed to mete out "aggressive, violent 'discipline' to Alfie" which killed him.

The pair had tried to explain away past injuries, such as claiming a cut under Alfie's eye came from an accident when he played with keys.

Hedges and Benham have been jailed for life
Hedges and Benham have been jailed for life. Picture: Kent Police
The killer couple unleashed their attack in Benham's caravan
The killer couple unleashed their attack in Benham's caravan. Picture: Kent Police

Sam Phillips, Alfie's father, said in a victim impact statement that was read out in court: "After the trial we still feel we deserve answers. I will never know the truth about what happened to my son.

"I never got to hear him say his first proper words, I never got to have a conversation with him, I was robbed of the opportunity to see him grow up."

Kent's Detective Chief Inspector Kathleen Way said: "Hedges and Benham inflicted unimaginable suffering on Alfie during a night of violence.

"He should have been protected and loved by his mother, but instead lost his life in appalling circumstances.

"Throughout the investigation they refused to admit what they had done and chose to put the rest of Alfie’s family, who loved him dearly, through the ordeal of a trial. As a result they had to hear the grim catalogue of injuries and abuse he had suffered.

"This was a harrowing case for all those involved including experienced officers who remained focused on the investigation and ensured evidence was recovered to ensure Alfie received some justice for the ending of his short life.

"I would like to thank Alfie’s father and other family members who supported our investigation throughout and I hope these sentences offer them some closure."

