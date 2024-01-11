Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after child, 7, dies in Pembrokeshire

A seven-year-old has died in Haverfordwest. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a seven-year-old child died in Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest on Wednesday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a seven-year-old had died.

An investigation has been launched and a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. She is still in police custody.

A spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a child in Haverfordwest. Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street at just before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10.

"Sadly a seven-year-old was confirmed to have died shortly after. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this tragic time. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody."