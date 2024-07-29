Man who hired hitman to kill wife and run off with lover over 40 years ago jailed for life

29 July 2024, 12:03 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 12:19

Allen Morgan has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum term of 22 years
Allen Morgan has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum term of 22 years. Picture: Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man who hired a hitman to kill his wife over four decades ago will spend at least 22 years behind bars.

Allen Morgan, from Brighton, plotted to murder his wife Carol so he could start a new life with his lover.

Detectives originally thought she was the victim of a burglary when her body was discovered in Linslade in Bedfordshire in 1981.

The 36-year-old was found dead in the shop she ran with her husband after being attacked.

Mr Justice Martin Spencer handed down the sentence at Luton Crown Court.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Margaret Morgan, 74 and Allen Morgan, 73 appearing at Luton Crown Court, where they are charged with conspiracy to murder
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Margaret Morgan, 74 and Allen Morgan, 73 appearing at Luton Crown Court, where they are charged with conspiracy to murder. Picture: Alamy

At a previous hearing, a court heard Morgan took his step-children to the cinema on the night Carol was murdered.

Mr Justice Martin Spencer said Morgan was "not particularly close" to the children.

"The trip to the cinema was organised by you to give yourself an alibi for that evening, when you knew Carol was to be murdered," the judge continues.

"It also made sure the coast was clear for the murderer to perpertrate the crime."

When the sentence was announced, there was a cry of "yes" from the public gallery.

Theshout came from Carol Morgan's first husband, Richard Curtis.

Allen Morgan's now wife - Margaret - watched as he was taken away to begin his lengthy sentence.

