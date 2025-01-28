Further charges for convicted murderer who killed pregnant wife and buried remains in back garden in 1999

Debbie Griggs, 34, was pregnant when she was reported missing from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs in May 1999. Picture: Kent Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 62-year-old man has been charged with perverting the course of justice and obstructing a coroner in the execution of their duty after his wife's remains were found buried in a garden in Dorset.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Griggs was jailed for the 1999 murder of his wife Debbie Griggs in October 2019 after a cold case review by Kent Police.

Three years later police were tipped off that her remains were in the back garden of a house in St Leonards in Dorset where Griggs had moved to in 2001.

He will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on February 13 to face the two additional charges.

Mrs Griggs, 34, was pregnant when she was reported missing from her home in the seaside town of Deal, Kent in May 1999.

Griggs, who was a sailor, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years after he was found guilty of his wife's murder following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in October 2019.

