Anthony Russell: Police hunting double-murder suspect in Coventry find third body

Police are searching for Anthony Russell and say he is 'extremely dangerous'. Picture: PA

Police hunting for a double-murder suspect in the West Midlands say they have now found a third body that may be connected to the case.

West Midlands Police have said a body discovered near Leamington on Thursday could be linked to 38-year-old Anthony Russell, who is suspected of killing Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32.

The third body, said to be of a woman from Warwickshire, was found on Newbold Comyn at midday.

According to the force, there is information which suggests Russell, of no fixed address but with links to Coventry, may be connected to the death as detectives try to track him down.

Police are appealing for help from the public, but have warned people not to approach Russell. Picture: PA

He is said to be "extremely dangerous" and anyone who sees him has been advised to call 999, and not to approach.

"We know he sometimes sleeps rough, and is a drug user," assistant chief constable Jayne Meir said on Thursday.

"It's early in the investigation, but we have information to suggest that Russell may be linked to the death of the woman found near Leamington today.

"We are working hard to identify her, and to find and arrest Russell."

READ MORE: Manhunt after woman, 58, and son, 32, found dead in Coventry

Mr Williams was last seen on 20 October and was reported missing on Saturday.

His body was later found at a flat in Riley Square, Coventry, at 11.30pm on Monday.

The body of Julie Williams was found a day earlier at her flat in Emily Smith House, also in Riley Square, after reports of concerns for her welfare.

Post-mortems are due to take place to confirm the cause of death in both victims.

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been bailed with conditions.