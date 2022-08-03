Archie's final hours: Last ditch legal bid to save 'brain damaged' boy as family hold vigil at bedside

By Emma Soteriou

Archie Battersbee's parents have issued a final plea to the European Court of Human Rights as their son enters his final hours.

The pair said they intended to submit an application in a desperate bid to delay the withdrawal of his life support, which is due to be turned off at 11am on Wednesday.

Barts Health NHS Trust said it would not be postponed unless the family submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights by 9am.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, in early April and is currently being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions.

The family held a bedside vigil at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel overnight on Wednesday, playing Archie's favourite songs and TV shows, according to MailOnline.

Archie's sister-in-law, Ella Carter, revealed the 12-year-old, who was a keen martial arts fighter, was also played messages sent to him by boxing stars.

"They're constantly talking to him and telling him what's been going on with the family and his friends," she said.

Archie has been in a coma since April. Picture: Alamy

Ms Dance and Archie's father, Paul Battersbee, were granted a Court of Appeal hearing on Monday after the Government asked judges to urgently consider a request from a UN committee to keep treating Archie while it reviews his case.

However, after considering the matter, three judges refused to postpone the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment beyond midday on Tuesday.

They also refused to grant permission to appeal against their ruling at the Supreme Court.

A panel of three justices concluded the Court of Appeal "made the correct decision".

Ms Dance said: "Our solicitors will be filing to the European Court of Human Rights. They've been given a strict timeline of 9am. Again, no time whatsoever.

"Every single court case we've had we've had no time at all, one or two days to prepare and get the whole case together."

She said that their legal team described the attitude of the hospital as "brutal" and had claimed he had been refused a hospice.

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Archie's family.

"As directed by the courts, we will now work with the family to prepare for the withdrawal of treatment.

"We aim to provide the best possible support to everyone at this difficult time."