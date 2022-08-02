Breaking News

Archie Battersbee's parents lose last ditch Supreme Court bid to block withdrawal of life support

Archie Battersbee's parents lose Supreme Court bid. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The parents of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have lost a Supreme Court bid to block the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment pending a review of his case by a UN committee.

Doctors in London had been preparing to switch off the life-support treatment of Archie Battersbee, but his parents lodged an application to appeal the decision with the Supreme Court.

In the ruling today, the Supreme Court said: "Even if life-sustaining treatment were to be maintained, Archie would die in the course of the next few weeks through organ failure and then heart failure."

Adding that "for reasons that are sadly all too clear, that it was not in Archie’s best interests or in accordance with his welfare that he continues to receive life-sustaining treatment".

The court said they reached the conclusion "with a heavy heart" and extended their "deep sympathy to Archie’s parents at this very sad time".

Archie was found unconscious at his home by his mother on April 7 and has not regained consciousness since.

Hollie Dance, Archie's mother, believes he was taking part in an online challenge.

Read more: Tearful Archie Battersbee's mum vows to 'fight to the end' to keep son alive as judge rejects plea

Read more: Mum of Archie Battersbee urges Health Sec to 'act immediately' to keep her son alive

Yesterday Ms Dance said her family "continue to be shocked and traumatised by the brutality of the UK courts and the hospital trust" and vowed to "continue to fight for Archie".

A friend on the family said they want the 12-year-old to be moved to a hospice if his life support is to be cut off.

Speaking ahead of the ruling Ella Carter said the "seven or eight" security guards around his room made for a chaotic environment.

"If this is Archie's last couple of days it needs to be peaceful and it needs to be a calm atmosphere, and it's the complete opposite really," she said.

"We would really like it to be in a hospice - I mean that's exactly what they're designed for, they're so well-equipped to deal with situations like this.

"If the trust can work with us and co-operate with us in working towards getting him in a hospice we would be forever grateful for that."

The story is being updated, more follows.