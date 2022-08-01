Archie Battersbee's life support to be taken away after last minute legal battle fails

1 August 2022, 16:17 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 17:26

The parents of Archie Battersbee today lost a Court of Appeal against the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment
The parents of Archie Battersbee today lost a Court of Appeal against the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

The parents of Archie Battersbee have failed in a last-ditch bid to keep their 12-year-old on life support.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Court of Appeal has refused to postpone the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment from 12-year-old Archie Battersbee beyond 12pm on Tuesday.

A court has ruled the young boy's life support can be switched off after his heartbroken parents were unable to convince the Court of Appeal to let a UN committee examine his case.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, sitting with Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Moylan, said: "My decision is that, save for granting a short stay until 12 noon tomorrow, the parents' application for any further stay is dismissed."

In his ruling, Sir Andrew McFarlane referred to the medical evidence before Mr Justice Hayden, who ruled on July 15 that Archie's life-sustaining treatment should be withdrawn.

Read more: Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

The judge said: "In short, his system, his organs and, ultimately, his heart are in the process of closing down. The options before the court have always been stark."

Sir Andrew said the options before the courts on previous occasions were either that treatment was withdrawn immediately, resulting in Archie's death a short while later, or the option favoured by his parents that he would die at some time in the coming weeks - in their words at a time "chosen by God".

He added: "Every day that (Archie) continues to be given life-sustaining treatment is contrary to his best interests and, so, a stay, even for a short time, is against his best interests."

On the remote link, after explaining why Archie's life support shouldn't be extended, President of Family Division Sir Andrew McFarlane asked the other Judges if they agreed: "I agree" they both replied.

Hollie Dance, Archies mother, then unmuted herself to tell the Judges: "I don't."

Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, indicated she and his father Paul Battersbee will make an application to the UK's highest court.

She said in a statement: "We continue to be shocked and traumatised by the brutality of the UK courts and the hospital trust.

"Our wishes as parents continue to be trampled on and ignored. We do not understand the urgency and rush to end life-support.

"The hospital trust has at no point given us time to come to terms with what has happened.

"This is no way for a compassionate society to treat a family in our situation. We will continue to fight for Archie."

Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee had fought a long legal battle to keep their son's support going but a High Court judge previously ruled it was in his best interests to have it withdrawn.

Archie had suffered brain damage at home in early April, and was found unconscious by his mother with a ligature over his head.

She suspected he might have tried to take part in an online challenge.

Read more: Mum of Archie Battersbee urges Health Sec to 'act immediately' to keep her son alive

Monday's legal challenge at the Court of Appeal was the parents' final attempt to keep him alive. A temporary "stay" was in place until 1pm.

The parents had hoped the intervention by the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities would stop care being withdrawn but the Court of Appeal did not grant an order to keep it going.

His parents had been contacted in writing over the weekend by Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital where Archie has been treated.

In a letter, the trust said ahead of the court hearing: "Our deepest sympathies are with Archie's family at this difficult time.

"We understand a court hearing will take place on Monday morning and we await the outcome.

"The plan to withdraw treatment will proceed unless the court directs otherwise."

Hollie Dance said the family has had "no support whatsoever" from Barts Health NHS Trust, adding: "Absolutely none. I know they come across to the media as supportive and compassionate. It's very much the opposite. It's very misleading."

Ms Dance said she was handed a letter on Saturday night with the "choreographed execution" of Archie.

"There was no meeting, sat down and broken to gently," she said.

Ms Dance said they were handed the letter and "just left to deal with our own feelings".

She added: "It's just caused so much stress. This could have been totally prevented and handled totally different to how it's been handled.

"We shouldn't have been dragged through the courts."

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We recognise this is an exceptionally difficult time for Archie Battersbee's family and our thoughts are with them.

"The Government asked the High Court to urgently consider the request from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A six-hectare grass fire is burning near Heathrow Airport

Firefighters tackle blaze near Heathrow with black smoke billowing into sky

Tizi filmed herself cooking at eating a shark, which police have since said was a great white

Police investigate Chinese blogger after 'cooking and eating endangered great white shark'

A new interactive map reveals the most famous person from your hometown

Is it Sean Connery or even Mariah Carey? Interactive map reveals most 'notable' person from your hometown

Barclays to close 10 more bank branches

Barclays to close 10 more branches with 142 shutting forever in 2022 – is yours on the list?

Owami Davies was last seen on July 7

Police searching for student nurse missing for three weeks appeal for public’s help

England's Lionesses raised the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square

'Not a dream any more': Lionesses lift Euro trophy in front of thousands of fans in Trafalgar Square

Boris Johnson described his removal as a 'stitch-up'

My removal is greatest 'stitch-up' since Bayeux Tapestry, jokes Boris Johnson at wedding party

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas appeared in court today charged with the murder of Lilia Valutyte

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers, a study has found

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers with petrol costs than UK, new ranking finds

The twins recover after one of the most complex separation processes ever completed

Conjoined twins separated after 27-hour operation hold hands as they recover in hospital

PORTO CERVO, COSTA SMERALDA, SARDINIA - ITALY- MAY 5 2022: Boat

Brit killed and six injured after luxury yacht crash in Sardinia

Amber Heard is selling her home to pay Jonny Depp court battle costs

Amber Heard sells Californian home after losing court battle against Jonny Depp

The Razoni left Odesa with more than 26,000 tons on board

First grain ship leaves Ukraine under landmark Russia deal

Madison Wright has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Friday 22 July

Police searching for missing mother charge man with murder as body found in park

An Italian man has been accused of beating and strangling a Nigerian immigrant to death in the street after he complimented his girlfriend.

Nigerian man beaten to death in Italy ‘after telling man’s girlfriend she was beautiful’

Mr Sunak's pledge comes as he seeks to overhaul Liz Truss's lead among Tory members

Sunak promises biggest tax cut for 30 years as he bids to overhaul Truss's lead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather Appalachia

More rain hits Appalachian communities where 30 people died in flooding

Atomic bomb

World is ‘one step from nuclear annihilation’, warns UN chief

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Monsoon rain and flooding kill 140 in a week in Pakistan

Western Wildfires

Two bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

South Africa Gang Rapes

More than 80 men appear in South African court over gang rapes of eight women

Myanmar

Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

Russia Ukraine War

First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

Nancy Pelosi

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Singapore’s leaders at start of Asia tour

Pelosi

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Singapore at start of Asia tour

NZ2

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London