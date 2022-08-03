Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR refuses 'heartbroken' family's final plea

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR denies appeal
Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR denies appeal. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A last-ditch appeal to postpone the withdrawal of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee's life support has been rejected by the European Court of Human Rights.

Archie's parents submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Wednesday in a final bid to delay the withdrawal of his life support, which was due to be turned off at 11am.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the ECHR said it "would not interfere" with the decisions about Archie's care made by UK courts.

Archie's mother Hollie Dance said the ECHR's decision was "another heart-breaking development".

"The NHS, the government and the courts in this country and Europe may have given up on treating him, but we have not," she said in a statement.

"The whole system has been stacked against us... we will fight to the end for Archie's right to live."

Archie's parents have mounted a number of legal challenges to keep their son alive
Archie's parents have mounted a number of legal challenges to keep their son alive. Picture: Alamy

Archie has been in a coma since he was found unconscious in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His parents have mounted a number of legal challenge since then after doctors said he was brain stem dead.

On July 15 the High Court decided the continuation of treatment was not in Archie's best interests, and his parents approached the United Nations Committee for the Rights of People with Disabilities.

The UNCRPD asked the hospital not to withdraw treatment while they considered Archie's case, but the next day the NHS trust said unless a stay was granted by British courts they would withdraw life support after 2pm on August 1.

Archie's parents applied to the Court of Appeal for a stay on August 1 but it was rejected, as was an appeal against that decision made to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday Archie's parents approached the ECHR and said the UK had breached the European Convention on Human Rights by not honouring the UNCRPD's interim measure, and asked the Court to issue an interim measure to prevent the hospital from withdrawing treatment.

This plea was rejected on Wednesday evening.

Archie has been in a coma since April
Archie has been in a coma since April. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the Court said it would not grant an interim measure to continue treatment and declared the parents' complaints "inadmissible".

The statement added the court would only grant such requests "on an exceptional basis" and "when the applicants would otherwise face a real risk of irreversible harm".

As well as hitting out at the ECHR's ruling, Ms Dance also criticised a decision she said the hospital made to prevent Archie being moved to a hospice.

"In a worst-case scenario, we want to take Archie to a hospice, but the hospital have said that we cannot do that despite previous promises," she said.

"We have been told all along that this is all about Archie dying with 'dignity', and yet we are told we cannot take him to a hospice where it is quiet and we can spend time with him as a family without the chaos at the hospital."

Yesterday Ms Dance said she is "running on empty" after weeks of legal challenges but had promised she would fight to the "bitter end... (for) the right for my son to live".

Adding: "Inside I'm broke... at some point I am going to need serious therapy but I haven't got time to think about me at the minute, this is a serious fight for my son's life and I'm up against the biggest system and a trust."

"I am gonna stand here and say doctors do get it wrong," she said outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

"I'm saying that they've got it wrong in this case."

"Other countries are so supportive... they want to take Archie, they've been offering treatment, they've got high success rates," she said.

"Why is it so cut-and-shut that he has to die in this country because this country doesn't want to treat him no more?" she asked, naming "Tokyo and Italy".

Doctors believe Archie is brain stem dead
Doctors believe Archie is brain stem dead. Picture: Alamy

Archie's family want the 12-year-old to be moved to a hospice if his life support is to be cut off, his sister-in-law, Ella Carter, said on Tuesday.

However Ms Dance said that their legal team described the attitude of the hospital as "brutal", claiming he had been refused a hospice.

