Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari stabbed as supermarket attack leaves one dead and several injured

Pablo Mari has been stabbed in Milan. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Arsenal star Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with others in a supermarket attack that left one person dead.

The rampage broke out in the Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre at around 5.30pm on Thursday, Italian media reported.

Mari is thought to be ok but four people are said to be in a serious condition. It was believed that a total of six people had been attacked.

Reports from Italy said a 46-year-old man is believed to have entered a store, taken a knife from the shelves and started stabbing people.

The defender was stabbed Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre. Picture: Google Maps

Customers were reported to have tried to stop him. Police have arrested a man and taken him into custody.

Mari, 29, is a centre back who plays for Monza, a club in the Italian league, on loan from Arsenal.

He has appeared eight times for the club, who are 15th in the table, and he has scored one goal.

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, speaking after his team's Europa League game with PSV Eindhoven, said: "I know [club technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives.

"He is in hospital. He seems to be OK. I will get a briefing now about what happened."

Mari began his career with Spanish side Mallorca before later moving to Manchester City, where he was loaned out to clubs including Deportivo La Coruna.

He joined Arsenal permanently in 2020 but only made a dozen league appearances before being sent to Italian side Udinese on loan, and then joining Monza on a temporary deal this year.

