Breaking News

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari stabbed as supermarket attack leaves one dead and several injured

27 October 2022, 19:52 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 20:32

Pablo Mari has been stabbed in Milan
Pablo Mari has been stabbed in Milan. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Arsenal star Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with others in a supermarket attack that left one person dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The rampage broke out in the Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre at around 5.30pm on Thursday, Italian media reported.

Mari is thought to be ok but four people are said to be in a serious condition. It was believed that a total of six people had been attacked.

Reports from Italy said a 46-year-old man is believed to have entered a store, taken a knife from the shelves and started stabbing people.

The defender was stabbed Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre
The defender was stabbed Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre. Picture: Google Maps

Customers were reported to have tried to stop him. Police have arrested a man and taken him into custody.

Mari, 29, is a centre back who plays for Monza, a club in the Italian league, on loan from Arsenal.

He has appeared eight times for the club, who are 15th in the table, and he has scored one goal.

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, speaking after his team's Europa League game with PSV Eindhoven, said: "I know [club technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives.

Read more: Female prison guard who had 'intimate' relationship with inmate and snuck him in female underwear 'faces significant jail sentence'

"He is in hospital. He seems to be OK. I will get a briefing now about what happened."

Mari began his career with Spanish side Mallorca before later moving to Manchester City, where he was loaned out to clubs including Deportivo La Coruna.

He joined Arsenal permanently in 2020 but only made a dozen league appearances before being sent to Italian side Udinese on loan, and then joining Monza on a temporary deal this year.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Martin

Female prison guard who had 'intimate' relationship with inmate and snuck him in female underwear 'faces significant jail sentence'
A last-ditch effort to restore devolved government at Stormont has failed

Northern Ireland fails to form executive in last-ditch effort to restore devolved government

Trevor Noah has been criticised for his comments

Brits slam US TV host Trevor Noah's claims of a racist backlash against Sunak, following LBC call

Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts

Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court

Door-to-door salesman jailed for selling 'off' fish to vulnerable pensioners to support heroin and crack addiction

Stock photo of hands toasting with glasses.

Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade
Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting

First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

Putin delivered another rambling speech

'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

1

Fines for dodging rail fares will soar from £20 to £80 in England from January, in first increase since 2005

Ash Regan has quit Nicola Sturgeon's government.

Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

Mr Musk said he does not want Twitter to become a hellscape

Elon Musk reveals why he is buying Twitter as he says he does not want platform to be 'free-for-all hellscape'

Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain

TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

1

Crime hits record high with 6.5m offences recorded in a year – including 2.1m violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences

Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester
Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' girl, 15, strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000
A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis
FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage
Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer

'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit