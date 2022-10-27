Female prison guard who had 'intimate' relationship with inmate and snuck him in female underwear 'faces significant jail sentence'

Rachel Martin. Picture: BNPS

By Kit Heren

A female prison guard who had an "intimate" relationship with an inmate and snuck designer clothes in for him has been told she could face a "significant" jail herself.

Rachel Martin, 25, a former guard at HMP Guys Marsh, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office for her relationship with convicted robber Raymond Abraham.

She also admitted to providing a parcel to Abraham containing "high-value designer clothes and food-wear" as well as "female underwear".

Martin also pleaded to misconduct offences relating to mobile phones that Abraham had illegally, as well as phones in the possession of two other prisoners, James Phillips and Hassan Sufi.

She once sent a message to another person telling them: "Don't forget Ray's £30 top up".

She also sent Abraham a message telling him to "flush" the mobile phone if his cell was searched.

The defendant also admitted a charge of receiving monetary payment from Abraham.

But Martin denied a tenth charge of supplying Abraham with a mobile phone, which the prosecution said would be allowed to lie on her file.

Judge Jonathan Fuller KC adjourned the case for sentencing on December 15 and released Martin on unconditional bail until then.

He told the defendant: "A significant custodial sentence can be expected, that will be up to the judge on the day."

Claire Mawer, defending, said she would be arranging a psychologist's report on Martin before the sentencing hearing.