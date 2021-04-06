Breaking News

AstraZeneca vaccine trial on children paused amid blood clot fears

6 April 2021, 18:59 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 19:35

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial on children has been paused while a possible blood clot link is investigated
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial on children has been paused while a possible blood clot link is investigated. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial on children has been paused while a possible link to blood clots is investigated.

The University of Oxford said it had paused giving doses of the vaccine in the study while it waits for further information about the rare problem in adults who received it.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is investigating the potential association between the jab and a form of blood clot.

A spokesperson from the university said in a statement: "Whilst there are no safety concerns in the paediatric clinical trial, we await additional information from the MHRA on its review of rare cases of thrombosis/thrombocytopaenia that have been reported in adults, before giving any further vaccinations in the trial.

"Parents and children should continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the trial sites if they have any questions."

Read more: Number of first vaccine doses in UK drops to lowest daily level since early January

Read more: US trials show Oxford vaccine safe and effective

Boris Johnson defended the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine during a trip to a Cheshire plant.
Boris Johnson defended the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine during a trip to a Cheshire plant. Picture: PA

Regulators in Europe and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are determining data about the jab's potential links to blood clots.

The WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said they will publish their findings later this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Boris Johnson defended the vaccine at the AstraZeneca plant in Macclesfield, Cheshire.

Read more: France and Germany suspend use of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab

Read more: Seven die of blood clots in UK after AstraZeneca jab but no evidence of link

He said: "The best thing people should do is look at what the MHRA say, our independent regulator - that's why we have them, that's why they are independent.

"Their advice to people is to keep going out there, get your jab, get your second jab."

He added: "The best thing of all is to vaccinate our population, get everybody out getting the jab, that's the key thing and that's what I would advocate, number one."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow in the village of Overstrand, Norfolk on Tuesday

Snow falls across UK with temperatures set to plummet overnight
Biden

Biden to bring forward Covid-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19
Norway Sculpture Vandalism

Vandals damage famous Norwegian baby statue in Oslo park

A protester holds a sign across the street from the Hennepin County Government Centre (Jim Mone/AP)

George Floyd death officer had been trained to use minimum force, US court told
Staff at the DVLA in Swansea will go on strike on Tuesday

Hundreds of DVLA staff set for four-day strike amid Covid safety fears
The number of daily first doses of the Covid vaccine has dropped to its lowest level since the start of the year

Number of first vaccine doses in UK drops to lowest daily level since early January

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Professor urged caution when the country starts to reopen

'The roadmap is good but it's not a slam dunk', Oxford Uni professor warns
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK
Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London