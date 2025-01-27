Breaking News

At least eight hostages to be released in ceasefire deal are dead, Hamas tells Israel

Picture: Global

By Will Conroy

Hamas has reportedly told Israel that at least eight of the remaining 26 hostages to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire are dead.

Hamas provided Israel an update on Sunday night on the overall number of captives who are still alive, but didn't offer specifications on each individual, according to local media.

Israel have reportedly told some of the hostages' families that there is “concern for their wellbeing”.

Despite the lack of information on individuals, unnamed officials have reportedly said that the numbers match Israel's prior intelligence.

Reports previously stated Israel believes 25 of the 33 hostages due to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire are alive.

Hamas have claimed that Shiri Bibas, her husband Yarden and their two young sons Ariel and Kfir were killed in an Israeli air strike, but Israel have not confirmed this.

Footage of the family circulated on social media following the October 7 attacks in 2023 showing Ms Bibas holding her children in her arms.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday that there were “grave concerns” for their lives.

It comes as Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians return to north Gaza after Israel opened routes through the Netzarim Corridor.

Tens of thousands had been blocked from returning after Israel refused to open checkpoints, claiming Hamas had breached the ceasefire.

In the latest round of hostages to be released on Saturday, Arbel Yehoud was not included despite her being a woman, a civilian and alive.

This would put her in the top category of hostages freed, according to the agreement, and when she wasn't the checkpoints remained closed.

However, Hamas have now confirmed it will release another round of hostages on Thursday, which will include Yehoud, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saturday's hostage release did, however, see four female Israeli soldiers released as 200 Palestinian prisoners were freed.

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, all aged between 19 and 20, were released to the Red Cross in Gaza City during a heavily-choreographed handover involving dozens of Hamas gunmen.

It comes as Donald Trump, who is set to meet Netanyahu at the White House next week, faces backlash after suggesting the Gaza Strip should be cleared out.

The US President said Jordan and Egypt should take in Palestinians from Gaza, adding: "You're talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say: 'You know, it's over.'"

Responses from even his own allies suggested confusion, while foreign governments have also pushed back following the comments.

Human rights groups have also expressed concern over his remarks, including Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch.

He said the implementation of the proposal "would amount to an alarming escalation in the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people and exponentially increase their suffering".