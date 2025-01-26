Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Breaking News
Hamas to release six hostages this week, Israel confirms
26 January 2025, 22:31 | Updated: 26 January 2025, 22:33
Hamas will release a further six hostages this week and Israel will allow Palestinians to return to their homes in Northern Gaza on Monday.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
It comes after four Israeli soldiers were released in the second part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
This week's hostage release will include Arbel Yehud - the woman who Israel must be released before they allow Palestinians to return to their homes in Northern Gaza.
So far, seven hostages and more than 200 Palestinian prisoners have been exchanged between Hamas and Israel.
This is a breaking story, more follows...