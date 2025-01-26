Breaking News

Hamas to release six hostages this week, Israel confirms

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

Hamas will release a further six hostages this week and Israel will allow Palestinians to return to their homes in Northern Gaza on Monday.

It comes after four Israeli soldiers were released in the second part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

This week's hostage release will include Arbel Yehud - the woman who Israel must be released before they allow Palestinians to return to their homes in Northern Gaza.

So far, seven hostages and more than 200 Palestinian prisoners have been exchanged between Hamas and Israel.

