Trump and Starmer share first phone call since inauguration as pair 'agree to meet soon'

26 January 2025, 19:43 | Updated: 26 January 2025, 20:50

Trump and Starmer shared their first phone call today.
Trump and Starmer shared their first phone call today.

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer shared his first phone call with President Donald Trump on Sunday, almost a week after he entered office.

The conversation comes after Trump said he has a "very good relationship" with Starmer, adding the Prime Minister has done a "very good job thus far".

The pair discussed a wide range of issues, including the ceasefire in Gaza and economic growth.

A Downing Street statement read: “President Trump opened by sending his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration.

Read more: Trump announces slew of sanctions on Colombia after migrant flights prevented from landing

President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One.
President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One.

“The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza. The President welcomed the release of Emily Damari and sent his best wishes to her family. They discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East.

“They also discussed trade and the economy, with the Prime Minister setting out how we are deregulating to boost growth.

“The two leaders stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and the US, and the President spoke of his respect and affection for the Royal Family.

“They agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then.”

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria speak to guests as they host a reception in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 to celebrate Burns Night
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria speak to guests as they host a reception in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 to celebrate Burns Night.

Earlier on Sunday, Donald Trump hailed his relationship with the British leader despite their differing politics.

"He's liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he's a very good person and I think he's done a very good job thus far,” Trump told reporters accompanying him on the plane.

"I get along with him well. I like him a lot," Trump said.

"He's represented his country in terms of philosophy… I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him."

The President added that he was considering a visit to the UK as the first international trip of his second term as president.

He said: "It could be Saudi Arabia, it could be UK. Traditionally it could be UK.

"Last time I went to Saudi Arabia because they agreed to buy $450 billion of American United States merchandise."

Starmer released a statement congratulating Trump on his inauguration on Monday, saying the so-called special relationship between the US and UK “will continue to flourish for years to come".

Sir Keir most recently met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York during the presidential campaign.

The pair also spoke on the phone following Trump's election victory in November, with Downing Street saying both men agreed the relationship between the UK and US was "incredibly strong" and would "continue to thrive".

Trump’s comments mark a difference in his administration’s usual criticisms of Starmer, after Trump derided the PM for his energy strategy and Elon Musk, a key ally of his administration, over his handling of grooming gangs.

