'Axe and samurai sword' used in 'horrific' stabbing on Formby beach

Three men were rushed to hospital after a stabbing at Formby Beach (File picture). Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Three men have been airlifted to hospital after a stabbing during the Bank Holiday weekend in which an axe and a samurai sword were reportedly used.

The Air Ambulance were called to Formby Beach in Merseyside shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening as people made the most of the sun.

Police have said they are urging anyone with information to come forward, and it is believed the incidents are linked.

A witness told the Liverpool Echo: "The lad who was losing the fight pulled out an axe and hit the other lad with it. His mate then pulled out a samurai sword and used that too. It was bad."

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: "At this early stage we believe that these incidents are linked, but are keeping an open mind as to the motives behind them.

"However, we know the community of Formby and beyond will be alarmed to hear about what has happened and will share our determination to find those responsible and remove them from the streets. Officers remain at the scene and are available to support any residents looking for information or support.

"I know that there were a number of people on the beach this evening, and I'd like to urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward and help us to identify the offender as soon as possible.

"It is appalling and sad that on a sunny day like today when people have been out enjoying themselves we are patrolling our beaches after such a horrific incident. Knife crime has no place whatsoever in our communities and we're doing everything we can to bring the offender to justice."

Anyone with information can reach police on @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.