'Axe and samurai sword' used in 'horrific' stabbing on Formby beach

31 May 2021, 15:02

Three men were rushed to hospital after a stabbing at Formby Beach (File picture)
Three men were rushed to hospital after a stabbing at Formby Beach (File picture). Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Three men have been airlifted to hospital after a stabbing during the Bank Holiday weekend in which an axe and a samurai sword were reportedly used.

The Air Ambulance were called to Formby Beach in Merseyside shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening as people made the most of the sun.

Police have said they are urging anyone with information to come forward, and it is believed the incidents are linked.

A witness told the Liverpool Echo: "The lad who was losing the fight pulled out an axe and hit the other lad with it. His mate then pulled out a samurai sword and used that too. It was bad."

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: "At this early stage we believe that these incidents are linked, but are keeping an open mind as to the motives behind them. 

"However, we know the community of Formby and beyond will be alarmed to hear about what has happened and will share our determination to find those responsible and remove them from the streets. Officers remain at the scene and are available to support any residents looking for information or support. 

"I know that there were a number of people on the beach this evening, and I'd like to urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward and help us to identify the offender as soon as possible.

"It is appalling and sad that on a sunny day like today when people have been out enjoying themselves we are patrolling our beaches after such a horrific incident. Knife crime has no place whatsoever in our communities and we're doing everything we can to bring the offender to justice."

Anyone with information can reach police on @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny asks Russian court to end prison security checks
The Queen and Prince Philip visiting the Maughan Library at King's College London in 2002.

King's College London apologises after putting Prince Philip's picture in an email
Biden Memorial Day

Biden commemorates sacrifices of US war dead to mark Memorial Day
Soldiers have been working alongside volunteers and local health teams in Bolton to suppress Covid cases.

Army called in to deliver 12,000 Covid test kits in Bolton

Yehiyeh Sinwar, left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel

Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem

Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis

Czech police call for Prime Minister’s indictment in fraud case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK
Prue Leith is this week's guest on Difficult Women

Prue Leith on Prince Phillip: 'I don’t think he liked me much'
'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end
I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC
'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns

'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns
'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London