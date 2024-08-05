Bangladesh's prime minister flees country as protesters storm palace - as nearly 100 killed in deadly clashes

5 August 2024, 11:18 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 11:40

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina
The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Bangladesh's prime minister has fled the country and resigned in the wake of deadly protests against her government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The army and Bangladesh High Commission Officials in Delhi have confirmed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 76, resignation on Monday.

According to reports in Bangladesh, Hasina and her sister fled to Agartala, India in a military helicopter.

The pair are seeking "safe shelter" as protestors march on her residence in Dhaka, PA reports.

Images shared on Bangladesh television networks show thousands of people flooding into the palace, some could be seen carrying away televisions, chairs and tables.

Shouts of “she has fled the country” could be heard, Reuters reports.

Protesters in Dhaka also climbed atop a statue of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the pm’s father, and began cutting away at its head with an axe.

Deadly clashes between police and students have become commonplace in recent weeks, as protesters call for the end of mandatory quotas in government jobs.

95 people were killed, including at least 14 police officers, in Dhaka on Sunday as violence erupted once again.

Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Picture: Alamy
Thousands of students take part in a protest as they demand justice for victims arrested and killed in the recent nationwide violence over job quotas
Thousands of students take part in a protest as they demand justice for victims arrested and killed in the recent nationwide violence over job quotas. Picture: Alamy
A rickshaw puller rides in the smoke caused by a burning shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
A rickshaw puller rides in the smoke caused by a burning shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Picture: Alamy

Army Chief Waker Uz Zaman is reportedly holding talks with major political parties.

Access to the internet was cut across the country on Sunday, but has since been restored.

July saw at least 150 people killed and thousands injured in protests led by student groups protesting against reserved quotas in government jobs.

Protests paused in late July after many of these quotas were scrapped, but violence erupted again on Sunday as students demanded an apology from Ms Hasina and the reopening of universities across the country.

Calls for the pm to resign quickly spread, leading protesters to march on her palace on Monday.

Speaking on Sunday, she said: "Those who are carrying out violence are not students but terrorists who are out to destabilise the nation".

This is a breaking story, more follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistani activists, chant slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Protesters rally against removal of semi-autonomy in Pakistan-held Kashmir

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Hurricane Debby approaching Florida

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Breaking
Breaking News

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos

Simon Robinson

Brit, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal mysteriously goes dark before his flight home

A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges as world markets react to US economy fears

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestants as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close

Closing time for Manchester's first alcohol-free bar due to Britain's drinking "mindset"

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested near Manchester Airport

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested in police swoop near Manchester Airport

Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final.

Adam Peaty hits out at 'bizarre' anti-doping system after loss to China

ommy Robinson has been seen relaxing at a resort while his supporters set cars on fire and attack police.

Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain

People help a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh,

Internet restored in Bangladesh as protesters plan march on capital

Rescuers operate excavators to restore access on National Highway 318

More than 150 killed amid torrential rains in China

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Latest News

See more Latest News

Algeria's Imane Khelif, celebrates after defeating Hungary's Anna Hamori in their women's 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gender row boxer Imane Khelif speaks out on Olympics controversy as she accuses critics of "bullying"
The Defence Secretary has been speaking in the wake of violent riots across the country.

The army will not be brought in to end riots, Defence Secretary says in wake of attack on Rotherham asylum hotel
Jay Slater's final cause of death has been revealed

Jay Slater's final cause of death revealed following post-mortem after his body was returned to UK
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, walks with President Isaac Herzog, center right, at the state memorial for Ze’ev Jabotinsky, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem

Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel

Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'

Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'
Former England batter Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55

England cricket legend Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

APTOPIX Bangladesh Campus Violence

Anti-government protesters in Bangladesh plan march to capital

Anita Rose, 57, was found with serious head injuries after taking her dog on a walk.

Police cordon off two new areas of interest as part of an investigation into the death of a dog walker in Suffolk
Riots escalated over the weekend, with hotels housing asylum seekers being targeted.

UK riots live: Emergency Cobra meeting called after weekend of escalating violence

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned of a 'reckoning' for rioters

Home Secretary warns of 'reckoning' for rioters and those 'whipping up' hatred online after weekend of violence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit