Bank closures: The 32 branches shutting this month affecting Lloyds, Halifax and NatWest customers
9 January 2023, 21:20 | Updated: 9 January 2023, 21:22
32 bank branches are set to shut in January affecting Lloyds, Halifax, and NatWest customers, as high street services move online.
The UK's biggest cash machine network, LINK, has collected data on planned bank branch closures across the country.
NatWest will close 16 branches of its branches this month, while Lloyds Bank will shut 13, and Halifax will close three.
Read on to find out which branches are closing, and when.
Halifax
Birmingham - January 25
Coleraine - January 10
Leeds - January 12
NatWest closures
Aberdeen - January 18
Ayr - January 12
Beeston - January 25
Berkhamstead - January 25
Broadstone - January 12
Bromsgrove - January 31
Cheltenham - January 26
Coventry - January 19
Croydon - January 17
Dundee - January 10
Edinburgh - January 24
Glasgow - January 26
Lewes - January 11
London - January 24
London (WC1V) - January 10
Market Harborough - January 11
Lloyd's bank
Bishop's Waltham - January 24
Caldicot - January 16
Cheddar - January 9
Cinderford - January 9
Cleobury Mortimer - January 12
Helston - January 24
Holyhead - January 23
Llandrindod Wells - January 16
Looe - January 25
Pwllheli - January 12
Slaithwaite - January 26
Wallingford - January 23
Welshpool - January 26