Bank closures: The 32 branches shutting this month affecting Lloyds, Halifax and NatWest customers

32 bank branches are set to shut in January affecting Lloyds, Halifax, and NatWest customers, as high street banking services move online. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

The UK's biggest cash machine network, LINK, has collected data on planned bank branch closures across the country.

NatWest will close 16 branches of its branches this month, while Lloyds Bank will shut 13, and Halifax will close three.

Read on to find out which branches are closing, and when.

Halifax

An exterior view of Halifax, formerly the Bank of Scotland September 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

Birmingham - January 25

Coleraine - January 10

Leeds - January 12

NatWest closures

An exterior view of a Natwest bank September 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

Aberdeen - January 18

Ayr - January 12

Beeston - January 25

Berkhamstead - January 25

Broadstone - January 12

Bromsgrove - January 31

Cheltenham - January 26

Coventry - January 19

Croydon - January 17

Dundee - January 10

Edinburgh - January 24

Glasgow - January 26

Lewes - January 11

London - January 24

London (WC1V) - January 10

Market Harborough - January 11

Lloyd's bank

A Lloyd's bank branch in London, May 2022. Picture: Alamy

Bishop's Waltham - January 24

Caldicot - January 16

Cheddar - January 9

Cinderford - January 9

Cleobury Mortimer - January 12

Helston - January 24

Holyhead - January 23

Llandrindod Wells - January 16

Looe - January 25

Pwllheli - January 12

Slaithwaite - January 26

Wallingford - January 23

Welshpool - January 26